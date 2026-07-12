Former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani dies at 74

Qatar is in mourning following the death of the former Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who passed away on July 12, 2026, at the age of 74.
The nation’s top government body, the Amiri Diwan, officially announced his passing on Sunday morning, though no specific cause of death was provided.
A visionary transformation
Sheikh Hamad, known as the “Father Amir” is widely credited as the primary architect of modern Qatar. After seizing power in 1995, he took a small relatively quiet state and turned it into a global economic and diplomatic powerhouse.
Under his leadership, Qatar became the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, drastically increasing the country’s wealth and influence. He also founded the influential Al Jazeera media network and oversaw the successful bid to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
A historic abdication
In a move that shocked the Arab world, Sheikh Hamad voluntarily stepped down in 2013 to hand over power to his son, the current Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. He believed in empowering a younger generation, stating at the time that he wanted “innovative ideas and active energies” to lead the nation forward.
National tributes
The government has declared four days of national mourning. In its official statement, the Amiri Diwan expressed the nation’s grief: “With hearts steadfast in faith in God’s decree and destiny, the Amiri Diwan mourns the great loss to the nation of the late – may God have mercy on him – His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.” Global leaders have since joined Qatar in honoring his legacy of peace-brokering and development.