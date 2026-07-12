Toronto shooting: Carney blasts ‘senseless violence’ after 2 dead, 4 injured

Two people have been killed and four others have been wounded in a shooting at a street festival in Toronto.
According to Sky News, police said six victims with gunshot wounds were found near St Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue in the Canadian city, where a Latino-themed cultural festival was taking place.
Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The conditions of the injured victims were not immediately known.
Officers initially urged the public to avoid the area while they responded.
They later said the scene had been secured but cautioned that a suspect or suspects had not been apprehended. A large police presence remains in the area.
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was "horrified" by the shooting and said the police had his full support in their efforts to apprehend those responsible.
He said in a post on X: "My prayers are with the families grieving their loved ones, those who are in critical condition and everyone who has been affected by this horrific event."
Ontario premier devastated by 'senseless violence'
Ontario premier Doug Ford said in a social media post, "I am devastated by the senseless violence at the Salsa on St Clair Festival that has claimed two lives and injured others. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and everyone affected."
He added, "Thank you to Toronto Police and our first responders for responding to this horrific incident. The person responsible must be caught, brought to justice and spend the rest of their life behind bars."