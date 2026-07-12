62-year-old woman rescued after 55 years of enslavement in Brazil

In a heartbreaking case of human rights abuse in Brazil. A 62-year-old woman has been rescued from conditions similar to slavery after being forced to work for the same family for 55 years.
The woman, whose identity is protected, was only seven years old when she began working as a live-in domestic servant.
Decades of exploitation
The victim was exploited by three generations of the same family in a luxury condominium in Eusebio, Ceara. For over half a century, she lived in near-total isolation never receiving a salary or vacation time.
Her daily routine was grueling; she reportedly woke up at 4:30 a.m. to prepare breakfast and care for children, ultimately serving three different couples over the decades. Prosecutor Maria Neuzeli, who specializes in these cases, stated, “She lived in a kind of prison,” noting that, “She didn’t know how to get around the city, she was afraid of the violence outside.”
A controversial recovery
Following the rescue, authorities decided to allow the woman to temporarily remain in the family’s home. Experts argue this is necessary because her extreme dependence makes an abrupt removal dangerous without a support system. While she is no longer performing chores, officials are working to locate her relatives and help her reintegrate.
Justice and compensation
The family has signed an agreement to provide compensation including purchasing a fully furnished apartment worth $30,000 and paying an additional $10,000. While this offers some financial security authorities continue to investigate the family for suspected fraud including the reported theft of the victim’s social welfare payments.