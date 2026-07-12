World
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
World

62-year-old woman rescued after 55 years of enslavement in Brazil

Brazil authorities free 62-year-old woman after 55 years of forced domestic servitude

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Woman rescued after 55 years of enslavement in Brazil
Woman rescued after 55 years of enslavement in Brazil

In a heartbreaking case of human rights abuse in Brazil. A 62-year-old woman has been rescued from conditions similar to slavery after being forced to work for the same family for 55 years.

The woman, whose identity is protected, was only seven years old when she began working as a live-in domestic servant.

Decades of exploitation

The victim was exploited by three generations of the same family in a luxury condominium in Eusebio, Ceara. For over half a century, she lived in near-total isolation never receiving a salary or vacation time.

Her daily routine was grueling; she reportedly woke up at 4:30 a.m. to prepare breakfast and care for children, ultimately serving three different couples over the decades. Prosecutor Maria Neuzeli, who specializes in these cases, stated, “She lived in a kind of prison,” noting that, “She didn’t know how to get around the city, she was afraid of the violence outside.”

A controversial recovery

Brazil authorities free 62-year-old woman after 55 years of forced domestic servitude
Brazil authorities free 62-year-old woman after 55 years of forced domestic servitude

Following the rescue, authorities decided to allow the woman to temporarily remain in the family’s home. Experts argue this is necessary because her extreme dependence makes an abrupt removal dangerous without a support system. While she is no longer performing chores, officials are working to locate her relatives and help her reintegrate.

Justice and compensation

The family has signed an agreement to provide compensation including purchasing a fully furnished apartment worth $30,000 and paying an additional $10,000. While this offers some financial security authorities continue to investigate the family for suspected fraud including the reported theft of the victim’s social welfare payments.

Former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani dies at 74
Former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani dies at 74
Strait of Hormuz closed: Iran-US conflict escalates following new strikes July 2026
Strait of Hormuz closed: Iran-US conflict escalates following new strikes July 2026
Toronto shooting: Carney blasts ‘senseless violence’ after 2 dead, 4 injured
Toronto shooting: Carney blasts ‘senseless violence’ after 2 dead, 4 injured
Lindsey Graham: Trump ally dies after Ukraine trip, cause of death revealed
Lindsey Graham: Trump ally dies after Ukraine trip, cause of death revealed
Ann Widdecombe murder? British man arrested in South Yorkshire on suspicion
Ann Widdecombe murder? British man arrested in South Yorkshire on suspicion
Iran's Foreign Minister meets Omani counterpart to discuss Strait of Hormuz
Iran's Foreign Minister meets Omani counterpart to discuss Strait of Hormuz
Man who sent fake ransom notes in Nancy Guthrie case ordered to inpatient treatment
Man who sent fake ransom notes in Nancy Guthrie case ordered to inpatient treatment
TV presenter Dermot Murnaghan breathes his last at 68: Cause of death revealed
TV presenter Dermot Murnaghan breathes his last at 68: Cause of death revealed
15 Indian tourists killed in Vietnam speedboat capsize: Rescue efforts underway
15 Indian tourists killed in Vietnam speedboat capsize: Rescue efforts underway
Elaine Chao issues statement after returning amid McConnell health fears
Elaine Chao issues statement after returning amid McConnell health fears
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge for slain father
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge for slain father
10 dead after small plane crashes in Bahamas, prime minister declares 'day of mourning'
10 dead after small plane crashes in Bahamas, prime minister declares 'day of mourning'

Popular News

Buckingham Palace shares 'deeply saddened' news as Prince Harry concludes UK visit

Buckingham Palace shares 'deeply saddened' news as Prince Harry concludes UK visit

56 minutes ago
Zoey Deutch opens up about working with Jennifer Aniston in new comedy

Zoey Deutch opens up about working with Jennifer Aniston in new comedy

an hour ago
Martha Lillard, last US polio survivor to rely on iron lung dies at 78

Martha Lillard, last US polio survivor to rely on iron lung dies at 78
2 hours ago