Man who sent fake ransom notes in Nancy Guthrie case ordered to inpatient treatment

A federal judge has ordered Derrick Anthony Callella, a 42-year-old California man, to enter an inpatient substance abuse treatment facility.
The order comes while Callella awaits sentencing for his role in the high-profile disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson home in early 2026.
Guilty plea in harassment case
Callella, a resident of Hawthorne, California, pleaded guilty on July 2, 2026, to two counts of harassment using a telecommunications device. Prosecutors stated that he exploited the family’s grief by sending fake ransom messages.
Court documents reveal that after following news coverage of the disappearance, Callella obtained the contact information for Guthrie’s daughter and son-in-law and sent them a message asking, “Did you get the bitcoin? We’re waiting on our end for the transaction.”
Strict supervision before sentencing
The court modified Callella’s release conditions after he tested positive for methamphetamine. He must now remain in an inpatient facility until his sentencing, currently scheduled for September 10, 2026.
The judge authorized the U.S. Marshals to take him into custody immediately if he fails to follow the treatment rules. Callella faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines for each count.