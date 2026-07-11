Iran's Foreign Minister meets Omani counterpart to discuss Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has arrived in Oman to meet his Omani counterpart, Badr al-Busaidi, in the capital Muscat, as per a post on Araghchi’s official Telegram page.
The meeting is aimed to discuss the ongoing situation, bilateral relations and regional developments, especially regarding the Strait of Hormuz.
The post further informed that the ministers “exchanged views on appropriate mechanisms for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz,” in accordance with the US-Iran MoU.
Ali Khamenei’s martyrdom
Notably, the meeting follows a series of strikes exchanges between US-Israel and Iran during the funeral processions of the slain supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayed Ali Khamenei and his family members, who embraced martyrdom on the first day of joint air strikes by US-Israel on Iran in Late February.
These attacks have violated the ceasefire, and also disrupted the ongoing operations of Strait of Hormuz, significantly impacting the global oil prices.
Qatar's mediatory efforts
Qatar has spearheaded efforts to get diplomacy back on track despite being one of the Gulf nations targeted during the war.
Aside from the Qatari delegation visiting Iran, Qatar’s emir on Friday held a call with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as per the latter's office.
PM Shehbaz stated he had also spoken with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, urging him to safeguard the “hard-earned peace” in the region.