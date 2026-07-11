World
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 52 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
World

Iran's Foreign Minister meets Omani counterpart to discuss Strait of Hormuz

The meeting is aimed to discuss the ongoing situation, bilateral relations and regional developments

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 52 minutes ago
Irans Foreign Minister meets Omani counterpart to discuss Strait of Hormuz
Iran's Foreign Minister meets Omani counterpart to discuss Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has arrived in Oman to meet his Omani counterpart, Badr al-Busaidi, in the capital Muscat, as per a post on Araghchi’s official Telegram page.

The meeting is aimed to discuss the ongoing situation, bilateral relations and regional developments, especially regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

The post further informed that the ministers “exchanged views on appropriate mechanisms for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz,” in accordance with the US-Iran MoU.


Ali Khamenei’s martyrdom

Notably, the meeting follows a series of strikes exchanges between US-Israel and Iran during the funeral processions of the slain supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayed Ali Khamenei and his family members, who embraced martyrdom on the first day of joint air strikes by US-Israel on Iran in Late February.

These attacks have violated the ceasefire, and also disrupted the ongoing operations of Strait of Hormuz, significantly impacting the global oil prices.

Qatar's mediatory efforts 

Qatar has spearheaded efforts to get diplomacy back on track despite being one of the Gulf nations targeted during the war.

Aside from the Qatari delegation visiting Iran, Qatar’s emir on Friday held a call with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as per the latter's office.

PM Shehbaz stated he had also spoken with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, urging him to safeguard the “hard-earned peace” in the region.

Man who sent fake ransom notes in Nancy Guthrie case ordered to inpatient treatment
Man who sent fake ransom notes in Nancy Guthrie case ordered to inpatient treatment
TV presenter Dermot Murnaghan breathes his last at 68: Cause of death revealed
TV presenter Dermot Murnaghan breathes his last at 68: Cause of death revealed
15 Indian tourists killed in Vietnam speedboat capsize: Rescue efforts underway
15 Indian tourists killed in Vietnam speedboat capsize: Rescue efforts underway
Elaine Chao issues statement after returning amid McConnell health fears
Elaine Chao issues statement after returning amid McConnell health fears
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge for slain father
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge for slain father
10 dead after small plane crashes in Bahamas, prime minister declares 'day of mourning'
10 dead after small plane crashes in Bahamas, prime minister declares 'day of mourning'
Typhoon Bavi: Over 1 million people forced to evacuate as China steps up emergency response
Typhoon Bavi: Over 1 million people forced to evacuate as China steps up emergency response
Berlin: Man holds woman hostage in supermarket, police operation underway
Berlin: Man holds woman hostage in supermarket, police operation underway
US presses Iran to vow halt of Strait of Hormuz attacks as Trump threatens Tehran
US presses Iran to vow halt of Strait of Hormuz attacks as Trump threatens Tehran
Zohran Mamdai unveils true cost Taylor Swift bore for NYC wedding security
Zohran Mamdai unveils true cost Taylor Swift bore for NYC wedding security
Oil tankers navigate Strait of Hormuz despite security threats
Oil tankers navigate Strait of Hormuz despite security threats
Iran will never surrender, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf says
Iran will never surrender, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf says

Popular News

Apple bets on late iPhone 18 Pro release to challenge Android flagships

Apple bets on late iPhone 18 Pro release to challenge Android flagships
15 minutes ago
Iran's Foreign Minister meets Omani counterpart to discuss Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Foreign Minister meets Omani counterpart to discuss Strait of Hormuz
52 minutes ago
Elon Musk takes jab at Sam Altman after Apple's trade secrets lawsuit against OpenAI

Elon Musk takes jab at Sam Altman after Apple's trade secrets lawsuit against OpenAI
an hour ago