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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Ann Widdecombe murder? British man arrested in South Yorkshire on suspicion

Second arrest in Widdecombe case made as 28-year-old detained after 26-year-old released

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Ann Widdecombe murder? British man arrested in South Yorkshire on suspicion
Ann Widdecombe murder? British man arrested in South Yorkshire on suspicion

Ann Widdecombe's death investigation took a major turn after police arrested a British man over the murder suspect.

According to CNN, the British police on Saturday, July 11, announced that they had made another arrest linked to the former UK lawmaker’s death.

The police said that they have arrested a 28-year-old man on Saturday evening in South Yorkshire, England, “on suspicion of the murder of” Widdecombe.

‘White British national’ arrested

Devon and Cornwall Police stated, “The suspect, who is a white British national, is now in police custody. Miss Widdecombe’s family has been informed of this development. We were supported by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police, who carried out the arrest on behalf of Devon & Cornwall Police.”

“This is a live and active investigation, and no further information will be issued tonight,” it added.

It is worth noting that the new arrest was made in less than 24 hours after the police released a 26-year-old man previously arrested in relation to the Conservative MP for over two decades.

Police said that the man who was arrested previously was released without charges and is no longer part of the ongoing investigation.


Ann Widdecombe murder?

A Reform UK campaigner died at the age of 78 years. Her management announced her passing on Friday, July 10, with an emotional tribute without revealing the cause of her death.

However, later police opened an investigation revealing that they believed that Widdecombe was murdered about 11:30am (local time) on Wednesday, about 24 hours before her body was found at her home in Haytor, Devon.

The police said it is continuing its investigation "at pace", and a tip line has been established as they search for possible leads. But the force also says it will not be sharing descriptions of any potential suspects or releasing CCTV footage in order to not compromise "ongoing enquiries."

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