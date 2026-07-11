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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated an hour ago
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15 Indian tourists killed in Vietnam speedboat capsize: Rescue efforts underway

Vietnam boat accident leaves 15 Indian tourists dead; safety investigation follows

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated an hour ago
15 Indian tourists killed in Vietnam speedboat capsize: Rescue efforts underway
15 Indian tourists killed in Vietnam speedboat capsize: Rescue efforts underway

At least 15 Indian tourists tragically lost their lives on Saturday when their speedboat capsized off the coast of Phu Quoc, a popular island destination in southern Vietnam.

The vessel carrying 36 people including 32 Indian national and four crew members was returning from an excursion to Hon May Rut Island when it overturned around 1:00 p.m. local time, roughly 400 meters from the shore.

Rescue efforts and casualties

Nearby tourist boats and local authorities including the navy and coast guard rushed to the scene to pull passengers from the water. One boat operator involved in the rescue described the difficulty of the situation, noting, “Only a few people were brought out conscious” as many passengers were trapped inside the overturned vessel.


While 21 survivors were pulled from the water and taken to local hospitals; authorities confirmed 15 fatalities including 13 men and two women.

Official response and investigation

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam has established emergency control rooms in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to assist affected families. In an official statement, the embassy expressed its sorrow, saying, “In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam.”

Vietnam boat accident leaves 15 Indian tourists dead; safety investigation follows
Vietnam boat accident leaves 15 Indian tourists dead; safety investigation follows

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the loss of life, stating, “Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam.” He further added that Indian officials are “providing all possible assistance” while remaining “in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities.”

Potential causes under scrutiny

Vietnamese officials have launched a formal investigation into the disaster. Preliminary assessments suggest that strong winds and rough sea conditions likely caused the vessel to capsize. Local authorities are continuing to examine whether mechanical issues or other safety failures played a role in the incident.

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