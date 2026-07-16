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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 29 minutes ago
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Argentina into 2026 World Cup final after stunning England, internet reacts

Lionel Messi ‘assists’ Argentina to second straight FIFA World Cup final after beating England

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 29 minutes ago
Argentina into 2026 World Cup final after stunning England, internet reacts
Argentina into 2026 World Cup final after stunning England, internet reacts

Argentina advanced to its second straight World Cup final after a thrilling 2-1 win over England.

Argentina scored two goals in the final minutes for a come-from-behind victory. First, an Enzo Fernández header in the 85th minute equalized before a Lautaro Martínez header in stoppage time proved to be the game-winning goal.

Both goals were assisted by crosses from superstar Lionel Messi.

For most of the first half, it looked like neither side would shoot, let alone score. Argentina and England didn’t record a shot in the opening 30 minutes, the first time both sides had been held shotless for so long to start a match since the first World Cup to be broadcast live in 1966.

Instead, the opening 45 minutes featured more fouls than anything else.

By halftime, the teams had combined for 19 fouls and no shots on goal.

England finally broke through in the 55th minute, as Anthony Gordon volleyed home a goal off a long cross from Morgan Rogers.

Over the next 30 minutes, however, England eschewed attacking in favor of stacking the defensive side of the field. The strategy allowed Argentina to build momentum offensively, and it finally broke through in the 85th minute.

Argentina will now look to defend its World Cup title in the final against Spain on Sunday.

England has yet to play in a World Cup final since it won the tournament in 1966. Manager Thomas Tuchel said he wouldn’t do anything differently.

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