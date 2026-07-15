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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated an hour ago
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Sunderland AFC sign Belgium World Cup defender Thomas Meunier

Sunderland have signed 34-year-old Belgian defender Thomas Meunier on a two-year deal from Lille

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated an hour ago
Sunderland AFC sign Belgium World Cup defender Thomas Meunier
Sunderland AFC sign Belgium World Cup defender Thomas Meunier

Sunderland AFC has officially secured the signing of experienced Belgian defender Thomas Meunier. The 34-year-old right-back has joined the club on a two-year contract following his participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

A new chapter on Wearside

Meunier joins Sunderland as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with French club LOSC Lille. With over 550 senior club appearances and 83 international caps, he brings a wealth of elite experience to Regis Le Bris squad.

The club has officially confirmed that the defender will wear the number 12 shirt for the upcoming campaign.

Driven by ambition

The move to the Stadium of Light was heavily influenced by the club’s forward-thinking project. Reflecting on his decision, Meunier stated, “When I spoke with the club, I was impressed by the ambition, the project and the desire to keep moving forward.”


He added that the opportunity to compete in the Europa League was a major factor, noting, “Competing in Europe was also a big factor in my decision because as a player, you always want to test yourself against the best teams and compete for trophies.”

Mentorship and professionalism

Sunderland have signed 34-year-old Belgian defender Thomas Meunier on a two-year deal from Lille
Sunderland have signed 34-year-old Belgian defender Thomas Meunier on a two-year deal from Lille

Sunderland’s director of football, Florent Ghisolfi, praised the arrival, as a significant boost for the team. “Thomas is a player who understands what it takes to compete for success and we’re confident his mentality and character will have a positive influence on the squad,” Ghisolfi said.

Preparing for European football

Meunier is eager to help the team build on last season’s seventh-place finish. “I’m very happy to be here and to begin this new chapter in my career,” the defender explained. “I hope I can bring my experience to the squad, both on and off the pitch.”

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