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Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro altercation: Details of the reported Las Vegas dispute

Bam Adebayo reportedly punched Tyler Herro in Las Vegas casino

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 57 minutes ago
Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro altercation: Details of the reported Las Vegas dispute
Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro altercation: Details of the reported Las Vegas dispute

The basketball world was recently shaken by a physical altercation between former Miami Heat teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. The incident occurred on July 10 at the Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas, where both players were present during the NBA Summer League.

The root of the conflict

The friction reportedly stemmed from leaked social media messages. A burner account allegedly belonging to Herro had made disparaging remarks about Adebayo, questioning his $60 million salary and suggesting Adebayo was not the team’s best player.


These comments surfaced shortly after Herro was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a major deal involving Giannis Antetokounmpo, ending their seven-year partnership.

Details of the altercation

Adebayo approached Herro while the guard was on a practice court with his AAU team. After a brief verbal exchange, the situation turned physical. Sources state that Adebayo struck Herro near the chin.

Bam Adebayo reportedly punched Tyler Herro in Las Vegas casino
Bam Adebayo reportedly punched Tyler Herro in Las Vegas casino

While accounts vary on the intensity of the contact, it was confirmed that Herro was not knocked to the ground and was restrained by others from retaliating.

Moving toward a resolution

In the aftermath, both players have largely remained quiet. When questioned by reporters, Herro addressed the situation for the first time, stating, “Honestly, I’m just trying to move past all of it.”

He emphasized his desire to focus on his new role in Milwaukee, adding, “I’m focused on Milwaukee and building something special.”

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat organization has declined to provide a formal comment on the incident, aiming to maintain focus on their upcoming season.

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