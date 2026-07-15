Caitlin Clark gets major back injury update ahead of Fever vs. Valkyries game

Indiana Fever is all set to face their toughest opponents of the season the Golden State Valkyries but the biggest question is still about Caitlin Clark status.
According to Clutch Points, Fever will look for a third straight win as it will face off the Golden State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, July 15.
The Fever will have their hands full against the Valkyries, who have caught fire with a seven-game winning streak.
Indiana is coming off back-to-back victories versus the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces to improve to 14-9. Golden State, meanwhile, is at 17-7.
A cause for concern for the Fever is the health of Clark. She has been in and out of the lineup due to her back injury.
Caitlin Clark listed as ‘probable’
The Athletic's James Boyd reported that Clark was listed as probable against the Valkyries.
Boyd wrote on X, “This is the 15th time this season she’s been listed as probable due to her back. Curious to see if her minutes restriction will be lifted.”
The 24-year-old guard played 24 minutes against the Aces, tallying 12 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. She sat out their game versus the Mercury.
Clark has downplayed the severity of her back injury, maintaining that she feels great.
Indiana Fever coach breaks silence on Caitlin Clark injury
Stephanie White stressed that they do not want to exacerbate it by pushing the three-time All-Star too hard. Hence, her minutes restriction in the past few games.
Fever coach said, “I think the biggest thing is when you haven't done anything really for a couple of weeks, it's endurance. It's building endurance, it's efficiency, it's getting back in rhythm, getting back with timing and flow, and all of those things. Trying to expand the longer periods of (playing) time for sure.”
The Fever and the Valkyries split their first two meetings, with Clark averaging 19.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 2.0 steals.