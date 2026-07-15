Lamine Yamal's 3-year-old brother Keyne melted hearts after Spain melted France's hopes of winning a World Cup title on Tuesday when Fox's cameras caught the tiny Spain fan waving to his big brother after the country's 2-0 win to advance to the final.
The adorable moment played out just moments after the final whistle, as Keyne lifted his right arm up to wave to his victorious 19-year-old brother, who just happens to be one of Spain's biggest stars.
But Keyne has turned into a superstar in his own right during the World Cup, as soccer fans around the globe have fallen in love with his antics while cheering on Lamine during Spain's run in the tournament.
Kenye celebrated Spain's win over Belgium in Los Angeles to reach the semifinals by sticking out his tongue, which was captured on the SoFi Stadium video board. Lamine looked up and saw the moment, laughing at his little brother's celebration.
Lamine was aware that it was Kenye's planned celebration after he phoned his brother before the match.
From going crazy with the Vamos when his brother gets rolling, to over the top exaggerated exasperations when his bro narrowly misses a goal or gets one disallowed - young Keyne is carrying weary fans towards the World Cup's finale.
"Yeah, I love him," explained one local Betoota woman enjoying a dangerously late afternoon matcha at the cafe underneath the Betoota Advocate's Daroo Street Newsroom.
"I enjoyed the Viking Odyssey of that quirky Norwegian," said the relatively fair-weather footballing fan.
Another fan added, "And I was pretty said when England kicked his team out of the tournament. But young Keyne warms my soul."