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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Hal Williams dies at 91: Here's what to know about 'Sanford and Son' star

The veteran actor, Hal Williams, who appeared in several sitcom, including '227' and 'Sanford and Son' has passed away

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Hal Williams dies at 91: Heres what to know about Sanford and Son star
Hal Williams dies at 91: Here's what to know about 'Sanford and Son' star 

Hal Williams, best known for playing Officer "Smitty" Smith on Sanford and Son, has passed away at the age of 91.

About Hal Williams' death

On Wednesday, July 15, his representative shared that the veteran actor died in the morning at his home in Rancho Mirage.

While the devastating news was confirmed, the spokesperson did not share the details, including the cause of death of Hal Williams.

Hal Williams in 'Sanford and Son'

In his iconic role, Williams' character was part of a police duo who appeared on 22 episodes of Sanford and Son.

His partner, Officer "Hoppy" Hawkins, played by Howard Platt, would often lead off a case with a complicated explanation, which Smitty would interpret in simple English.

Williams recently told WKYC that the origins of the characters’ recurring bit came in rehearsal.

"We did it in one time in rehearsal and the producers thought it was funny," the Private Benjamin actor recalled. 


He added, "We did it in the first or second episode and it clicked. Some days, we would come to rehearsal and they didn't have anything solid. [So the producers would say,] 'Go out, take a break for two hours, and bring us something back.'"

He also appeared again as Smitty on five episodes of NBC's Sanford in 1980, which saw Redd Foxx, who played Fred in the classic show, return to the titular role.

Hal Williams' acting career

Williams' acting career stretched across six decades, as he worked on a number of recognisable projects, including On the Rocks; The Sinbad Show, where he played Rudy Bryan for 20 episodes; and 227, from 1985 to 1990, portraying Lester Jenkins. The sitcom followed a group of middle-aged tenants living together in an apartment building.


Throughout his career, Williams earned guest appearances on TV staples such as That Girl, The Dick Van Dyke Show, Cannon, Police Woman, Gunsmoke, Police Story, Quincy M.E, Good Times, Knots Landing, The Waltons, The Dukes of Hazzard, Webster, Hill Street Blues, Magnum P.I., Night Court, L.A. Law, Suddenly Susan, Moesha and Parks and Recreation.

Most recently, he made two special guest appearances on the rebooted Matlock starring Kathy Bates. He recurred as "Autry," a local resident whose testimony impacts the firm's cases.

The actor was also a long-time board member of the Los Angeles Actors’ Theatre (LAAT) founded by Ralph Waite.

Moreover, he established the Mark K.A. Williams Memorial Scholarship Foundation to provide funds to students of colour pursuing college degrees in television/communications.

The Foundation is named for the actor's late son, Mark, a broadcasting major, who died on a camping trip in the Angeles National Forest at 20 years old.

Williams is survived by two children, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. 

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