Kardashians ignite fury after bodyguard's family launches GoFundMe following fatal accident

The Kardashians' long-time bodyguard, Mason Haynes, has passed away at the age of 52 in a shocking traffic accident.
Haynes reportedly passed away on July 4 "in a tragic road traffic accident", just two days before his 53rd birthday, and his family has launched a GoFundMe to raise $20,000 for funeral expenses.
"He leaves behind his devoted wife Fay, his daughter Brooke, his son Noah, a loving family, and an extraordinary circle of friends spread across the world," the fundraiser noted.
The family described Haynes as a "protector. A mentor. A prankster. A giant in every sense of the word, with an even bigger heart".
Internet reacts to GoFundMe for the Kardashians' bodyguard
While the fundraiser noted that the funds would be used to "help ease some of the immediate financial pressures that inevitably follows such a sudden and devastating loss," internet was quick to call out Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, who have yet to address Haynes' death.
Social media users questioned why the family needed to set up a GoFundMe page, amid the extravagant wealth of Haynes' former employers.
"So sad! Surely the Jenner/ Kardashian clan can cover expenses and help out his family," one X post read.
Another user noted, "A GoFundMe for his family and the Kardashians are billionaires?"
"So he literally protected them with his life and now needs a go-fund me for funeral expenses? Damn," a third user wrote.
"Why don't Kris and Kim help his family financially...seriously they are most uncharitable people, It's a joke," another X post questioned.
Besides working with the Kardashians, Mason Haynes also worked with the SKIM founder's ex-boyfriend Kanye West, as well as F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, with whom Kim is currently involved romantically.
He was also on the family's security team when Kim was infamously robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel in 2016.
In a 2018 interview with London Now, the bodyguard said he "can't go into much detail about that," and called the incident "a set of unfortunate circumstances which led to something bad happening".
He's also claimed to have worked with A-listers including Charlie Puth, Nicki Minaj and Kevin Hart, among others.