Myles Garrett shares sweet moment with Chloe Kim after dual ESPY win

Myles Garrett shared a heartwarming moment with his girlfriend Chloe Kim on the ESPY stage after receiving a special honor.
Garrett had an eventful night at the ESPYs Awards, as he claimed his first awards as the Los Angeles Rams player on Wednesday, July 15, in New York City.
The defensive end won the EPSY awards for “Best NFL Player” and “Best Record-Breaking Performance.”
The award for Best Record-Breaking Performance became more special for the 30-year-old as he received the honor from his girlfriend Chloe Kim.
Chloe Kim presents Myles Garrett with the ESPY award
The American snowboarder presented the 2026 ESPY Best Record-Breaking Performance Award to Garrett alongside comedian Tiffany Haddish.
After receiving the award, Garrett shared a sweet kiss with his girlfriend before thanking her humorously, saying, “Thank you, baby, for keeping a secret like that, because you definitely knew.”
“I’m blessed to be on this stage. Most of all, this is an honor; I got a lot of catching up to do with this beautiful woman behind me,” he added, referring to his girlfriend’s impressive five ESPY awards.
Myles Garrett's emotional speech after the ESPY Award
After winning the award, the NFL star delivered a heartwarming speech to thank his parents for their constant love and support.
He told attendees at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, “I want to thank my parents. I know it’s not easy, I can get kind of locked in and focused on my sport, and I know we all try to enter our zone as athletes, and sometimes, the people who mean the most to us take a bit of a backseat for our journeys that we go on throughout the season, so I want to thank them for always loving me and supporting me in their own ways.”
“I want to thank my brother, my sister — they’re athletes in their own right, dominating their field, and they know what it’s like and they know how to support someone who’s going through a lot,” Garrett added.
Garrett received his award for his 23-sack single-season NFL record set during the 2025 season with the Cleveland Browns, where he has spent all his NFL seasons after being selected as the first overall pick in 2017.