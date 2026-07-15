Steve Yzerman steps down as Detroit Red Wings general manager

The Detroit Red Wings announced Wednesday that franchise legend Steve Yzerman is stepping down as general manager and executive vice president. This major leadership change comes after a seven-year tenure that failed to break the team’s long-standing playoff drought.
Transition to advisory role
Although his time as GM has concluded, Yzerman will remain with the organization as a senior advisor to CEO Chris Ilitch. He will continue managing day-to-day operations until a successor is hired.
Regarding his future, Yzerman stated, “My commitment to the Red Wings and this community will never waver and I look forward to supporting the organization in whatever role is needed to achieve our collective goals.”
Search for new leadership
The organization has officially launched a search for a new head of hockey operations considering both internal and external candidates.
Chris Ilitch expressed his gratitude for Yzerman’s dedication while emphasizing the need for progress, noting, “Steve’s lifetime of contributions to the Red Wings has meant more to this franchise than words can truly express.”
Challenges ahead
The new GM will inherit significant challenges including a roster that has struggled to meet expectations and the uncertain status of team captain Dylan Larkin, who recently requested a trade.
Ilitch remains focused on the future, stating, “I’m looking forward to bringing in new leadership to build the championship-caliber organization (Detroit) deserves.”