Juventus is currently navigating a complex summer transfer window as they seek to reinforce their attacking line. While Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani remains the club’s primary target, ongoing negotiations have proven difficult.
Juventus officials have grown increasingly vocal about their dissatisfaction with reports stating that the club has “threatened that they’ll walk away from negotiations if PSG don’t lower their demands.”
Emerging alternatives
As the pursuit of Kolo Muani reaches a critical impasse, the Bianconeri have begun exploring viable alternatives to ensure they do not finish the window empty-handed. Folarin Balogun, the 25-year-old USMNT striker, has officially been added to the club’s shortlist.
The former Arsenal forward is now “under internal discussion” at the club as part of a contingency plan to bolster the squad for the upcoming season.
Building on World Cup successes
Balogun’s stock has risen significantly following an impressive performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he netted three goals for the United States. His ability to lead the line had caught the eye of several European clubs.
Beyond his on-pitch success, he has also made waves off the field by becoming the first footballer to sign directly with LeBron James’ agency, Klutch Sports, signaling a new chapter in his career.
Next steps for Juventus
In addition to their interest in Balogun, Juventus is looking at other reinforcements including a potential move for Franck Kessie. With the transfer window set to close on September 1, the club is under mounting pressure to finalize their attacking options.
Whether they secure a “transformative” signing or choose a more pragmatic route remains a subject of intense debate among fans and analysts alike.