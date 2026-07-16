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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Lana Del Rey announces companion album 'Spyda' with soon-to-be released 'Stove'

Lana Del Rey makes emotional confession as she announces surprise new album ahead of 'Stove' release

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Lana Del Rey announces companion album Spyda with soon-to-be released Stove
Lana Del Rey announces companion album 'Spyda' with soon-to-be released 'Stove'

Just weeks after the release of her 10th major album – First Light, in April this year, Lana Del Rey has made a delightful announcement.

The Summertime Sadness songstress – who have been working on her upcoming album, Stove, has announced a companion album, Spyda, in an emotional social media post.

Taking to her Instagram account on July 15, 2025, the American singer and songwriter shared a carousel featuring a video of her playing with her pet cat.

The post – which also offered a peek into her 4th of July celebrations with husband, Jeremy Dufrene was accompanied by an emotional message, expressing how Lana came up with the companion album, Spyda.

“So much has happened over the last four years, so much time waiting for things to come together and so much time wondering if it was ok that things were falling apart,” she wrote.


The Lost at Sea hitmaker went on to share, “Patience was the key, and in between the songs came new thoughts about old friends and new dreams and from the doubt of whether the tree I had been planting would grow- came new sprouts and so grew a new rose bush underneath the willow…A large companion album, compiled by as many people as I could find to help me gather my thoughts about how much was changing.”

Shedding light on her forthcoming album she noted, “Stove is so lovely and intact as it was intended to be-a classic album if I may say, a lot of of which we’ve toured and you’ve heard – but not all of it. Thank you to everybody involved.”

“And as the years went by, came a beautiful, secondary album… A commentary of sorts on everything that has been going on, and the patience that was required- and the trust I had to have that not all the things that weren’t working was just because of me,” added Lana.

The 41-year-old singer further noted that “I’m grateful for all my collaborators, I guess it took what it took to finish it. I need a month to finish putting it together, and then send my two albums to vinyl. Thank you for waiting.”

“It certainly is two of my most beautiful pieces of work, rooted in what I thought would be made out of growth and joy but was peppered with a secondary compilation of songs that sprouted from doubt, hopefulness, and the understanding that new beginnings truly mean starting completely fresh and over,” she added.

Before concluding her note, the Bluebird songstress wrote, “When life decides to send you down another river, it’s really not your choice and it’s truly an adventure of its own.”

“I wrote about it. Now it’s time to trust the process and go downstream. I’m so grateful to everyone who’s still on board with me. And of course, I wish the best to everyone who stayed on land. Of course I understand. Just kidding. I thought we were in the boat together” she added.

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