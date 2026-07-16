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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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David Beckham ‘heartbroken’ after England World Cup exit, Victoria shows support

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
David Beckham ‘heartbroken’ after England World Cup exit, Victoria shows support
David Beckham ‘heartbroken’ after England World Cup exit, Victoria shows support

David Beckham has shared his disappointment at England’s crushing World Cup defeat.

On Wednesday, July 15, the former England soccer star shared two pictures taken at the semifinal between England and Argentina, in which his team was defeated 2-1.

“Heartbreak for us all but memories that inspire and last forever... Thank you to our team, our fans & our country for what you have given us in this World Cup @england,” he captioned the pictures, which showed the team linking arms in front of fans at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia.


Earlier in the evening, David, 51, had watched the match alongside his former Spice Girl wife, Victoria, 52, and their sons, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21.

The couple was pictured going wild when England’s Anthony Gordon scored an impressive goal in the 55th minute of the game.

The retired soccer star jumped up from his seat alongside Victoria, who also stood and cheered. The fashion designer then hugged her husband, as seen on the Fox broadcast.

However, their joy was short-lived as Argentina, led by captain Lionel Messi, 39, soon came back with shot after shot on goal, which were artfully saved by England goalie Jordan Pickford.

However, in the 86th minute, Argentina’s Enzo Fernández sailed the ball above Pickford’s outstretched hand to tie the game at one-all.

With tensions high, Argentina then sealed the win in stoppage time, thanks to a huge pass from Messi that Lautaro Martínez headed in for the 2-1 lead.


Earlier in the week, Victoria had gone viral for her seemingly nonplussed reaction to a goal during the game between England and Norway.

David Beckham ‘fed up’ with boos during England vs Argentina

According to The US Sun, body language expert has noted that Beckham was left "fed up" after being booed by Argentina fans.

They also claimed he was "unprepared" for the brutal reaction he was getting from the crowd.

One body language expert has said Beckham was not best pleased after discovering the booing was directed to him. But despite this, they claimed it's likely the poor reception will not make a mark on his ego or personality.

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