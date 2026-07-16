Prince Harry left 'isolated' after UK trip amid Meghan Markle's 'life-altering decisions'

Prince Harry's July 2026 trip to the UK was filled with uncertainty and troubles, reportedly leaving him questioning his wife Meghan Markle's support.
While Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet joined Harry later on the trip and reunited with King Charles four years later, it was not confirmed till the last minute whether Harry's family would join him on the trip.
The Sussexes' initial plans for the UK trip
Initial plans included the family of four travelling to the UK, as Harry observes engagement linked to the one-year countdown of the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham; however, on July 4, it was announced that the Duke would be travelling alone after finding that police protection would not be provided during the visit.
As reported by Closer magazine, the Duchess of Sussex's constant changes of mind over the trip left him frustrated.
"Harry's heartbroken and is feeling more alone and isolated than ever. He was already consumed with anxiety about this trip and the one source of comfort for him was having Meghan and the children by his side – with the kids in particular being a helpful buffer," a source claimed.
The Duke allegedly has been feeling "betrayed by Meghan's sudden U-turn," as the insider added, "Meghan is suddenly making all these massive, life-altering decisions on her own, from pulling out of their planned joint charity commitments to freezing him out of family plans. He's in a state of panic about what she's planning next."
"Harry's completely in the dark about why she's suddenly shutting down and retreating – it's triggering a lot of old insecurities for him. He's desperately trying to understand her mindset, but the communication has completely broken down and it’s a terrifyingly lonely position for him to be in."
The Sussesex last visited the UK together in 2022, when they all returned for the late Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations.
Prince Harry's royal accommodation drama
Moreover, after it was revealed that the family of four will not be travelling, Harry was told he could no longer stay at Buckingham Palace during his trip.
The accommodation at the royal residence had been offered as an olive branch by King Charles amid the feud between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals but was later "withdrawn" despite Harry's team saying he had accepted the offer, which they called "disappointing".
Prince Harry, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet reunion with King Charles
Hours after wrapping up his Birmingham event on July 10, Prince Harry and his family, who travelled to Britain from Portugal, made the journey to Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.
Archie and Lilibet reportedly met their grandfather for the first time in 2022, and the meeting also marked only the third meeting between King Charles and Harry since the monarch's 2024 cancer diagnosis.