Lionel Messi sends strong message after heated exchange with Bellingham: ‘Nonsense’

Lionel Messi has dismissed suggestions that Argentina enjoyed favourable treatment during the FIFA World Cup 2026, insisting the defending champions have earned their place in the final through on-pitch performances.
The Argentina captain was at the heart of his side’s 2-1 comeback win over England in Atlanta, setting up both second-half goals as Lionel Scaloni’s men booked a meeting with Spain in Sunday’s final.
Speaking after the victory, Messi responded to criticism that has followed Argentina throughout the tournament over a series of contentious refereeing decisions.
“It hurts whoever it hurts, and let them say whatever they want. We proved once again on the pitch that nobody gives us anything,” Messi told Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports.
The 39-year-old said his squad had ignored outside noise and remained convinced they would challenge for the title despite questions over their performances.
Lionel Messi hails Argentina win
Following the shocking victory in which he assisted both of the goals, former Barcelona star took to social media to celebrate big win.
He wrote, "TO THE FINAL!!!!! We found the strength again to play another great match. Thank you so much to everyone who believed in this group!!! Let's go Argentina, damn it!!!!
Argentina’s campaign has been accompanied by debate over several officiating decisions, with critics alleging that key calls have favoured the reigning champions. Messi, however, rejected that narrative.