JD Vance signals tension with Israel over Iran strategy: ‘Manipulating’

US Vice President JD Vance has hinted at tension with Israel over the Iran war as the conflict once again intensified.
According to The Independent, Vance claimed that “some people within” the Israeli government are trying to uselessly prolong conflict with Iran and sabotage the Trump administration’s negotiation efforts.
The US VP interview with the Joe Rogan Experience was released on Wednesday, July 15. During the podcast Vance talked about various issues, including Epstein files and the Iran War.
Israel wants to ‘continue military campaign’ in Iran
Vance revealed, “I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that there have been people within the Israeli government who are trying to actually shift us away from that policy because they want to continue the military campaign.”
“There are some people within their system, we know beyond a shadow of a doubt, who are manipulating and trying to change American public opinion to keep the war going on indefinitely,” he added.
During the podcast, Vance also raised concerns about a recent TIME magazine article that said former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale was running an online campaign for Israel to improve its image in the US.
A senior US official told TIME that the campaign may have included posts criticising how the Trump administration handled the war.
Vance admits the Trump admin ‘screwed up’ Epstein files' handling
During the podcast, the 41-year-old also acknowledged that the Trump administration “screwed up” the Epstein files release.
He admitted, “I say this with all candour, like we absolutely screwed up the comms of the Epstein files, like we just did. But do I think the reason we screwed up the comms is because we were trying to hide something? No.”
As per Vance, two things went wrong. One was when then-Attorney General Pam Bondi said that a purported client list was on her desk.
Second, the binders handed to right-wing influencers in February 2025 mostly had information that was already public.
“I don’t know what the purpose of it was, but I know the effect of it was to make people mistrust the entire effort. I know Pam. I like Pam. I don’t think there was anything malicious going on. I think Pam was trying to respond to the political moment. I think she overstated what we had and what we didn’t have,” Vance told Rogan.
The Trump administration has, to date, released millions of files in multiple phases linked to the convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. There are still a large number of documents linked to the disgraced financer that have not been released yet.