Over 500 Rohingya refugees feared dead after two boats sink off Myanmar

The United Nations has expressed deep alarm following reports that two boats carrying over 500 people have likely capsized off the coast of Myanmar. These vessels which departed from Myanmar’s Rakhine State in late June were carrying mostly Rohingya refugees.
Disappearance and sinking
According to preliminary information, the first boat which carried approximately 250 people lost contact shortly after it left port. A second boat, reportedly carrying about 280 people is believed to have sunk off the Ayeyarwady coast on July 8.
While the exact casualty figures remain unconfirmed, UN agencies are “gravely concerned by the potentially devastating loss of life.”
Dangerous conditions
These refugees were traveling outside the regular sailing season, a time when the sea is particularly hazardous.
Recent heavy rain and flooding across the region significantly increased the risks of these journeys. The boats used for these crossings are often flimsy, overcrowded and ill-equipped for high-seas travel.
A cycle of desperation
For years, the Rohingya have fled violence in Myanmar and squalid conditions in refugee camps in Bangladesh, hoping to reach safety in countries like Malaysia, Thailand or Indonesia. Trafficking networks often exploit this desperation.
Urgent call for action
The UN has highlighted the need for stronger international and regional efforts to prevent further tragedies. This includes better search and rescue operations, improved access to asylum and tougher action against human smuggling networks.