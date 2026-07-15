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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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E. Jean Carroll takes jibe at Trump’s major legal victory: ‘Eagle has landed’

E. Jean Carroll receives $5.6M from Trump in sex abuse and defamation case damages

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
E. Jean Carroll takes jibe at Trump’s major legal victory: ‘Eagle has landed’
E. Jean Carroll takes jibe at Trump’s major legal victory: ‘Eagle has landed’

The writer E. Jean Carroll has collected over $5.6 million that a jury awarded in her sexual abuse and defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump, court records and her lawyers said.

The payment — representing the $5 million jury award, plus interest — was made Monday from an account where it had been held in escrow since the 2023 verdict, according to court records. Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, confirmed the payment Tuesday.

“We are pleased to report that she has received the damages payment,” Kaplan said in a statement. Carroll herself later wrote on Substack that “the eagle has landed.”

Trump’s lawyers have vowed to continue appealing.

Trump deposited the money in an escrow account shortly after the jury ruled against him. The U.S. Supreme Court recently let the civil verdict stand, clearing the way for Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to release the money.

Trump’s lawyers then sought but were denied an emergency order to block the payment. The one-sentence denial set no conditions on how Carroll may use the money. Her lawyers have said in court papers that she plans to put it in a retirement account.

Trump’s attorneys have since filed another appeal seeking to stop or reverse the payment.

The jury found Trump attacked Carroll in 1996 in a New York luxury department store dressing room and defamed her after she told the story publicly in a memoir in 2019, during his first term as president.

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