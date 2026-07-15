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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated an hour ago
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Iran says ‘no plans for US talks as tensions escalate after American strikes’

The comments come after the US launched direct strikes on the Iranian army

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated an hour ago
Iran says ‘No Plans for US talks as tensions escalate after American strikes’
Iran says ‘No Plans for US talks as tensions escalate after American strikes’ 

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated Tehran doesn’t plan to engage in talks with the US and is currently only focusing on defending its country.

In an interview with reporters, Esmaeil Baghaei reiterated the commitments, stating that Iran would honour its international commitments on the conditions if the US also did the same.

Baghaei said, “Our commitments remain in effect only as long as the other side fulfills its pledges.”


He further added that Iran abandoned its commitments under the MoU after the US failed to uphold its side of the temporary agreement, saying, “After the other party violated its obligations, we also refrained from implementing ours in any area where it was required.”

US launched daytime strikes in Iran, causing casualties

The comments come after the US launched direct strikes on the Iranian army, claiming the lives of seven Iranian army personnel and leaving 13 wounded early Wednesday.


As per State broadcaster IRIB, the US military fired 13 missiles at a residential area and accommodation facility at a barracks of the Iranian army's ground forces in the city of Bampur, in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

As per Iran’s Health Ministry spokesperson, at least 35 people have been killed and 300 wounded in the US attacks on Iran this month.

Separately, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he is dropping plans to charge a 20% security fee on all cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz. 

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