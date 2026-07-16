Hong Kong police arrest five in crackdown on independent bookstores

Hong Kong police have arrested five people following raids on two independent bookstores, “Have a Nice Stay” and “Greenfield Bookstore” on July 15, 2026.
Authorities allege the shops were displaying and selling “seditious” materials that incited hatred against the government, judiciary and law enforcement agencies.
This marks the third major police operation targeting independent booksellers within the last four month.
Authorities demand compliance
The government continues to tighten its grip on speech in the territory. Responding to the arrests, Secretary for Security Chris Tang insisted that bookstore owners bear a direct responsibility to ensure their stock does not threaten national security.
“If you are a bookseller, you have the responsibility to make sure the books you sell won’t endanger national security,” Tang told reporters, comparing the oversight to a food vendor ensuring their products are not “poison or illegal.”
When questioned about providing a list of banned books, he rejected the idea, stating, “We will not let criminals off the hook like this.”
A shrinking space for dissent
These raids have intensified fears regarding freedom of expression. “Have a Nice Stay” founded by former journalists, had already planned to close in August, citing an unclear “red line” and the difficulty of vetting every book for potentially “problematic” content.
Global concerns over free speech
International rights groups have condemned the ongoing pressure on independent publishers. Critics argue that using national security laws to target bookstores is a direct assault on intellectual freedom. As one observer noted, these actions demonstrate that “anyone who thinks it is business as usual in Hong Kong should take note.”