Alcatraz Island boat capsized, 1 died, 3 missing as search continues

A pontoon boat has sunk near Alcatraz Island, killing one as three others went missing.
According to NBC News, a boat carrying 20 adults, mostly family members, capsized in San Francisco Bay on Tuesday, July 14, afternoon.
As per the authorities, the attendees who were taking part in a memorial service were aboard the 50-foot, three-deck cabin cruiser based out of Stockton when it capsized in the rough waters.
San Francisco Fire Chief Dean Crispen said at a news conference, “Our understanding was there was some kind of memorial service that they were engaging in. That’s why they were using this particular vessel.”
As per the officials’ 16 individuals were resecured from the water while the search operation for the three missing people continued. One person, whose identity has not been revealed yet, died in the incident while a dog aboard the vessel also died.
How did a boat sink at Alcatraz Island?
San Francisco's fire chief told media, “The reports we've had from witnesses were that there were rough seas and the vessel began to take on water and was turned over in the bay.”
Authorities have said that they are still investigating the exact cause of the incident.
Crispin also added that firefighters are “in full rescue mode,” and they “are going to continue for hours to make sure that we find these ... missing people, if possible.”
Officials said, “We have modeling software that predicts the location of where our missing mariners could be. We use that very strictly in providing assets. And throughout the night we will have surface and air assets providing coverage."
11 boats and divers are taking part in the emergency response.
Alcatraz Island is the site of the famous prison around 1 mile offshore in San Francisco Bay. It was closed as a federal prison in 1963 and is now a national park.