Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Zendaya gets emotional recalling Tom Holland's 'The Odyssey' surprise

Zendaya and Tom Holland joined the cast alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Zendaya gets emotional recalling Tom Hollands The Odyssey surprise
Zendaya gets emotional recalling Tom Holland's 'The Odyssey' surprise

Zendaya has shared the heartwarming moment she "freaked out" after husband Tom Holland surprised her with the news that she had landed a role in The Odyssey.

While conversing on The Tonight Show, the Dune starlet recalled that husband, the Spider Man strr was the one who told her she had landed a role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Zendaya told host Jimmy Fallon, “Well Tom got the call, Christopher Nolan called. My heart was just so full. I was so excited for him. I mean he's the best and he deserves this.”

She went on to share, “And I was just so excited, and obviously I'm his biggest fan but I'm also a Chris Nolan fan. So when that kind of opportunity comes around, I was just so excited. I didn't even put myself in that equation at all. Like we already won, you know?”

The Euphoria starlet mentioned, “So he had another meeting and he had the script, I may have done a little, you know, peeky peek. I gotta know, there's a Christopher Nolan script in my house.”

Zendaya revealed, “So I looked, and then he went off to his meeting and when he came home I was like okay tell me all about it. How was he? What was it like? And I was so ready, so excited.”

Tom asked Zendaya to reread the script "with Athena in mind," revealing she had been cast. "I freaked out," she recalled, adding that she was grateful he got to share the news because "it was so special."

The Odyssey cast

Zendaya and Tom Holland joined the cast alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson.

The cast of The Odyssey have been on a whirlwind world tour to promote the $250 million epic over the past few weeks.

About The Odyssey

The film is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic the Odyssey, which sees the titular Greek King embark on a perilous journey home after the Trojan War in a bid to reunite with his beloved wife Penelope.

Julia Garner, Mark Foster part ways after 6 years of marriage, fans react
Julia Garner, Mark Foster part ways after 6 years of marriage, fans react
Lana Del Rey snubs Taylor Swift's wedding? Report reveals real reason
Lana Del Rey snubs Taylor Swift's wedding? Report reveals real reason
Lee Jong-suk's upcoming drama gets major update after IU breakup
Lee Jong-suk's upcoming drama gets major update after IU breakup
Tom Holland finally gets Erling Haaland's response weeks after hangout invite snub
Tom Holland finally gets Erling Haaland's response weeks after hangout invite snub
Lana Del Rey announces companion album 'Spyda' with soon-to-be released 'Stove'
Lana Del Rey announces companion album 'Spyda' with soon-to-be released 'Stove'
Hal Williams dies at 91: Here's what to know about 'Sanford and Son' star
Hal Williams dies at 91: Here's what to know about 'Sanford and Son' star
Sam Neill's cause of death revealed days after 'Jurassic Park' star dies at 78
Sam Neill's cause of death revealed days after 'Jurassic Park' star dies at 78
Kardashians ignite fury after bodyguard's family launches GoFundMe following fatal accident
Kardashians ignite fury after bodyguard's family launches GoFundMe following fatal accident
Jessica Alba locked in to join Jennifer Garner’s ’13 Going on 30’ reboot
Jessica Alba locked in to join Jennifer Garner’s ’13 Going on 30’ reboot
'Modern Family' star backs Taylor Swift's wedding decisions after 'incredible night'
'Modern Family' star backs Taylor Swift's wedding decisions after 'incredible night'
Shakira revives ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ magic with Wyclef Jean during LMYNL New Jersey stop
Shakira revives ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ magic with Wyclef Jean during LMYNL New Jersey stop
Selena Gomez made Benny Blanco answer a key question before hard-launching romance
Selena Gomez made Benny Blanco answer a key question before hard-launching romance

Popular News

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced patch notes for July 16: Here’s what you must know

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced patch notes for July 16: Here’s what you must know
38 minutes ago
Falklands banner controversy: U.K. demands FIFA probe after England-Argentina match

Falklands banner controversy: U.K. demands FIFA probe after England-Argentina match
58 minutes ago
Zendaya gets emotional recalling Tom Holland's 'The Odyssey' surprise

Zendaya gets emotional recalling Tom Holland's 'The Odyssey' surprise
3 hours ago