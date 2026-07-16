Zendaya gets emotional recalling Tom Holland's 'The Odyssey' surprise

Zendaya has shared the heartwarming moment she "freaked out" after husband Tom Holland surprised her with the news that she had landed a role in The Odyssey.
While conversing on The Tonight Show, the Dune starlet recalled that husband, the Spider Man strr was the one who told her she had landed a role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.
Zendaya told host Jimmy Fallon, “Well Tom got the call, Christopher Nolan called. My heart was just so full. I was so excited for him. I mean he's the best and he deserves this.”
She went on to share, “And I was just so excited, and obviously I'm his biggest fan but I'm also a Chris Nolan fan. So when that kind of opportunity comes around, I was just so excited. I didn't even put myself in that equation at all. Like we already won, you know?”
The Euphoria starlet mentioned, “So he had another meeting and he had the script, I may have done a little, you know, peeky peek. I gotta know, there's a Christopher Nolan script in my house.”
Zendaya revealed, “So I looked, and then he went off to his meeting and when he came home I was like okay tell me all about it. How was he? What was it like? And I was so ready, so excited.”
Tom asked Zendaya to reread the script "with Athena in mind," revealing she had been cast. "I freaked out," she recalled, adding that she was grateful he got to share the news because "it was so special."
The Odyssey cast
Zendaya and Tom Holland joined the cast alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson.
The cast of The Odyssey have been on a whirlwind world tour to promote the $250 million epic over the past few weeks.
About The Odyssey
The film is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic the Odyssey, which sees the titular Greek King embark on a perilous journey home after the Trojan War in a bid to reunite with his beloved wife Penelope.