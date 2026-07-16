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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 31 minutes ago
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Kai Trump turns heads at ESPYs with new look, sparking mixed reactions

Kai Trump shares rare update on mother Vanessa Trump’s health amid breast cancer battle

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 31 minutes ago
Kai Trump turns heads at ESPYs with new look, sparking mixed reactions
Kai Trump turns heads at ESPYs with new look, sparking mixed reactions

President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, is drawing comparisons to him following her appearance at the 2026 ESPYs, and the feedback hasn't been entirely positive.

Kai, 19, was photographed on the red carpet looking notably bronzed in a gold sequin dress featuring a modest thigh slit. 

While the outfit accentuated her figure without appearing overly tight, her styling appeared to echo the signature MAGA aesthetic. 

Her freshly honey-blonde hair was styled in soft curls, and she sported a heavily bronzed makeup look that matched her deeply tanned skin tone.

Netizens reacts to Kai Trump new look 

On X (formerly Twitter), numerous users weighed in on the college golfer's transformed appearance, with one commenting: "Looking just as orange as her...grandpa."

A second user joked, "The Trump look is all over," while another posted: "She can barely play golf, but let's invite her to the ESPYs. Get her out of here!!! Better yet, get her out of my country!! Don't care how old she is, all Trumps must go!! Plus that dress looks tacky AF."

Another observed, "She's becoming orange," as someone else concurred, "she's almost the same color as the [red] carpet." 

One additional commenter stated, "the fake tan looks terrible."

Despite the University of Miami student athlete facing criticism simply for her family connection to the POTUS, she continues to stand by him as a supporter.

Kai recently stated in a video posted to her YouTube channel that Trump's troubled celebration marking America's 250th birthday this month, the Great American State Fair, was in fact a huge success.

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