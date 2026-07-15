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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated an hour ago
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New Jersey babysitter accused of sexually abusing toddler, video found in Snapchat

Babysitter is facing severe criminal charges including sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated an hour ago
New Jersey babysitter accused of sexually abusing toddler, video found in Snapchat
New Jersey babysitter accused of sexually abusing toddler, video found in Snapchat

A disturbing case has emerged in New Jersey involving a babysitter accused of sexually abusing a toddler under her care. The investigation was initiated after a roommate, who had been gifted a phone by the babysitter, discovered graphic evidence of the abuse hidden within the device’s digital achieves.

Discovery of evidence

The situation came to light when the babysitter’s roommate was browsing the phone and accessed the “Snapchat Memories” feature. Inside, they found saved videos that appeared to document the sexual abuse of the toddler.

The victim’s mother had previously noticed concerning behavioral changes in her child but the digital footage provided the first concrete proof of the abuse.

Law enforcement officials noted that these videos were recorded and saved directly to the device rather than being publicly posted to social media which allowed the evidence to remain hidden until the phone changed hands.

The charges

Following the discover, police acted swiftly to take the babysitter into custody. She is now facing severe criminal charges including sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Authorities are currently reviewing the recovered footage as part of their ongoing investigation.


The nature of these allegations has deeply impacted the community with investigators describing the discovery as a critical turning point in the case. One official stated, “The evidence recovered provides a clear and disturbing view of the actions taken against a vulnerable child.”

Ongoing investigation

The investigation, which gained significant traction following the events of early May 2026, remains active. Prosecutors are continuing to prepare the case focusing on the digital evidence found on the device.

As the legal process unfolds, authorities are working to ensure the safety and well-being of the victim while determining if other may have been affected by the babysitter’s actions.

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