Dog starts fatal Maryland house fire after activating toaster

A family in Harford County, Maryland, is mourning the loss of three pets after a bizarre accident sparked a devastating house fire. On Friday, July 10, 2026, a house on Foxglove Court in Belcamp caught fire while the homeowners were away.
The accidental trigger
Investigators reviewed home security camera footage that captured the exact moment the blaze began.
The video showed the family dog, named Bo, jumping onto the kitchen counter and accidentally activating the toaster. The appliance quickly ignited nearby items causing flames to spread rapidly throughout the home.
Rescue efforts and losses
Neighbours noticed the smoke and fire and heroically managed to pull two dogs, Bo and Addie, from the building before firefighters arrived. Despite the quick response, the fire resulted in the tragic deaths of a third dog, Dakota and two cats.
In a surprising turn of events, the family’s pet bearded dragon was found alive in the wreckage and survived after receiving critical care.
Extensive property damage
It took approximately 30 firefighters about 20 minutes to bring the inferno under control. The Office of the State Fire Marshal officially ruled the incident as a “tragic accident.”
The fire caused extensive soot, smoke and water damage with officials estimating the total cost of the destruction to be around $200,000.
A lesson in pet safety
This incident serves as a grim reminder of how easily accidents can occur. Experts note that pets are responsible for approximately 1,000 house fires in the U.S. each year. To prevent such tragedies, authorities recommend keeping pets away from appliances, securing stove knobs and creating a clear pet evacuation plan.