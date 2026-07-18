World
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 days ago
Make us preferred on Google
World

Dog starts fatal Maryland house fire after activating toaster

Maryland house fire caused by dog activating toaster kills three pets

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 days ago
Dog starts fatal Maryland house fire after activating toaster
Dog starts fatal Maryland house fire after activating toaster

A family in Harford County, Maryland, is mourning the loss of three pets after a bizarre accident sparked a devastating house fire. On Friday, July 10, 2026, a house on Foxglove Court in Belcamp caught fire while the homeowners were away.

The accidental trigger

Investigators reviewed home security camera footage that captured the exact moment the blaze began. 


The video showed the family dog, named Bo, jumping onto the kitchen counter and accidentally activating the toaster. The appliance quickly ignited nearby items causing flames to spread rapidly throughout the home.

Rescue efforts and losses

Neighbours noticed the smoke and fire and heroically managed to pull two dogs, Bo and Addie, from the building before firefighters arrived. Despite the quick response, the fire resulted in the tragic deaths of a third dog, Dakota and two cats.


In a surprising turn of events, the family’s pet bearded dragon was found alive in the wreckage and survived after receiving critical care.

Extensive property damage

It took approximately 30 firefighters about 20 minutes to bring the inferno under control. The Office of the State Fire Marshal officially ruled the incident as a “tragic accident.” 

Maryland house fire caused by dog activating toaster kills three pets
Maryland house fire caused by dog activating toaster kills three pets

The fire caused extensive soot, smoke and water damage with officials estimating the total cost of the destruction to be around $200,000.

A lesson in pet safety

This incident serves as a grim reminder of how easily accidents can occur. Experts note that pets are responsible for approximately 1,000 house fires in the U.S. each year. To prevent such tragedies, authorities recommend keeping pets away from appliances, securing stove knobs and creating a clear pet evacuation plan.

Qatar’s Air Force One gift for Trump to get upgrades amid security concerns
Qatar’s Air Force One gift for Trump to get upgrades amid security concerns
Barron Trump makes rare World Cup appearance amid Donald Trump's awkward moment
Barron Trump makes rare World Cup appearance amid Donald Trump's awkward moment
Trump claims Iran ‘lost almost military’ as US launches strikes for 9th night
Trump claims Iran ‘lost almost military’ as US launches strikes for 9th night
JD Vance, Usha welcome baby boy, reveal name in heartfelt post
JD Vance, Usha welcome baby boy, reveal name in heartfelt post
Shenna Bellows drops out of Maine Senate race, boosting Troy Jackson
Shenna Bellows drops out of Maine Senate race, boosting Troy Jackson
Russia launches largest Kyiv ballistic missile attack since war began
Russia launches largest Kyiv ballistic missile attack since war began
British steel nationalization: China’s Jingye Group demands compensation from UK government
British steel nationalization: China’s Jingye Group demands compensation from UK government
U.S. ambassador’s Superyacht tour sparks protest in Italy
U.S. ambassador’s Superyacht tour sparks protest in Italy
Russia unleashes biggest ballistic missile attack of war on Kyiv
Russia unleashes biggest ballistic missile attack of war on Kyiv
US launches new strikes on Iran after two soldiers killed in Jordan
US launches new strikes on Iran after two soldiers killed in Jordan
Zohran Mamdani sends stern warning to Netanyahu over possible UN visit
Zohran Mamdani sends stern warning to Netanyahu over possible UN visit
Tate brothers arrested in Miami as UK seeks extradition over sexual offenses
Tate brothers arrested in Miami as UK seeks extradition over sexual offenses

Popular News

Lewis Hamilton reflects on 'unfortunate' Belgian GP weekend, remains optimistic

Lewis Hamilton reflects on 'unfortunate' Belgian GP weekend, remains optimistic

2 hours ago
Late Duchess of Kent leaves multi-million Pound estate to her family

Late Duchess of Kent leaves multi-million Pound estate to her family
2 hours ago
Jessie J announces breakup with Chanan Colman months after cancer-free revelation

Jessie J announces breakup with Chanan Colman months after cancer-free revelation
2 hours ago