Trump puts US voting system under scrutiny in primetime speech, accuses China of interference

President Donald Trump has used a televised address to highlight his concerns with the US voting system and accused China of trying to influence the 2020 election, which allegedly made it harder for him to win the presidency.
The 25-minute presidential address, which also highlighted a range of complaints with US voting systems, is the latest in Trump's attempts to undermine confidence in American elections.
Trump has refused to accept the result of the 2020 election, claiming it was "rigged in Joe Biden's favour.
President Trump declassifies documents linked to 2020 election
The President said he would declassify documents to support his latest allegation after the probe and court rulings upheld Biden's win.
Trump claimed that the documents would reveal "shocking vulnerabilities in our election infrastructure".
He said "deep state" officials had covered up the Chinese operation, and they would now be investigated and charged.
China accused of stealing data
Trump also alleges that China stole 220 million US vote files, including names, addresses, phone numbers and party preferences, in the "largest compromise of election data in history".
Moreover, the primetime speech came amid Trump's effort to convince Congress to pass legislation that would ban mail-in voting and force voters to show citizenship documents, such as birth certificates or passports.
Opponents argue the legislation, known as the SAVE America Act, would disenfranchise millions of voters. It has failed to get through the Senate as it lacks bipartisan support.
Trump's past accusation against China
Many of the issues raised by Trump have been investigated in the past, after he and his allies pushed conspiracy theories to persuade Americans the 2020 election was corrupted.
In 2021, US intelligence agencies released a joint report that concluded China "considered but did not deploy influence efforts intended to change the outcome" of the 2020 election.
While China was cleared, the report noted that Russia had run influence operations to support Trump, while Iran ran a covert campaign against him.
Networks move against Trump
Notably, two of the three major US television networks decided not to broadcast the primetime address on their primary platforms, risking backlash from the President.