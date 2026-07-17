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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Andy Burnham confirmed as Labour leader, set to become UK Prime Minister

Andy Burnham confirmed as new Labour leader and incoming UK Prime Minister

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Andy Burnham confirmed as Labour leader, set to become UK Prime Minister
Andy Burnham confirmed as Labour leader, set to become UK Prime Minister

Andy Burnham has been officially declared the new leader of the United Kingdom’s Labour Party, marking a significant transition in British politics. His confirmation on Friday, July 17, 2026, serves as the final step before he assumes the role of Prime Minister early next week.

A path to leadership

Burnham’s appointment was widely expected after he secured nominations from 379 of the 403 Labour lawmakers in the House of Commons. As the only candidate in the leadership contest to replace the departing Keir Starmer, his victory was a formality.


Starmer, who faced mounting pressure to resign following poor local election results, is set to formally tender his resignation to King Charles III on Monday.

Promises of renewal

In his first speech as leader at a special party conference in London, Burnham focused on themes of unity and optimism. Addressing the audience of activists and officials, he declared:

“We’re going to give them hope back.” He acknowledged the weight of his new position, stating, “This is a proud moment you have given me and my family today and an emotional one but it is one for which I am ready.”

Policy and vision

While the former Greater Manchester mayor has revealed few specific policy details, he has outlined a vision for decentralizing power. 

Andy Burnham confirmed as new Labour leader and incoming UK Prime Minister
Andy Burnham confirmed as new Labour leader and incoming UK Prime Minister

He promised to “take power back from Westminster and Whitehall and give it to the place you live,” aiming to spread economic growth more evenly across the country.

Challenges ahead

Burnham takes the helm during a difficult period inheriting issues such as a sluggish economy and overstretched public services. Despite his broad popularity, some colleagues remain cautious about his specific plans. He remains determined, however, telling supporters: “I have a plan.”

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