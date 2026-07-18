Canada's wildfire smoke sparks warning of new higher tariffs from Trump

US President Donald Trump has threatened Canada with higher tariffs after wildfire smoke affected the air quality.
According to CNN, the 80-year-old on Friday, July 17, held Canada responsible for the wildfire smoke in the Midwest and East.
The US president said that he will call Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and warned that the “cost of this pollution” would be added to the tariffs the North American country is already paying.
Trump accuses Canada of ‘willful negligence’ amid wildfires
As the Canadian wildfire smoke continues to pollute the US air, Trump issued a stern warning to the neighbor.
In a post on his social media post, Truth Social, the Republican president wrote, “We are holding Canada responsible for the fact that they are not properly maintaining their Forests, and Brush therein, and the United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable!”
Trump said that he will call the prime minister to find out what they are going to do about the wildfires and smoke coming to the US.
“The cost is incalculable! Canada has refused to engage in basic Forest Management and Debris Removal, knowing that such refusal will lead to exactly this result. This is Willful Negligence, and becoming a yearly occurrence, costing the United States Billions of Dollars, which cost of this pollution must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying,” he added.
Canada wildfires
Hundreds of wildfires are actively burning across Canada, sending thick clouds of smoke into the United States.
Over 100 million people in 18 states and the District of Colombia are under air quality alerts as “hazardous” and “very unhealthy” air stretches from northeast Minnesota to southeast Virginia.
As per FirstPost, by mid-July, Canadian authorities placed the number between approximately 850 and 897 active fires, with hundreds of those blazes being classified as “out of control” or remaining under active observation because firefighters had not been able to fully suppress them.