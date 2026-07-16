Sadiq Khan among 26 new peers to join House of Lords

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been named as one of 26 new peers to join the House of Lords. The announcement comes from outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer, just days before he is scheduled to step down from office.
A significant political move
The appointment of Mr. Khan, a high-profile figure in the Labour Party, is part of a final list of peerages released by Downing Street. While Downing Street sources suggested the move is part of a “regular honours list.” The timing has drawn attention as Starmer prepares to hand over power to his successor, Andy Burnham.
Supporters of the Prime Minister argue that these appointments are necessary to help rebalance the House of Lords, which has historically been dominated by the Conservatives.
Khan to continue as Mayor
Despite his new role in the upper chamber, Mr. Khan has no immediate plans to leave his current post. A spokesperson for the Mayor emphasized his ongoing commitment to the capital, stating:
“Serving as mayor of the greatest city in the world continues to be the privilege of Sadiq’s life. He is excited about what more can be delivered in the years ahead and he will devote his time and energy to standing up for our city and building a fairer, safer and greener London for everyone.”
Diverse list of new appointments
The list of 26 new peers includes individuals from various backgrounds including human rights experts, business leaders and public sector figures.
Among those nominated are broadcaster June Sarpong, former Unison general secretary Christina McAnea and several crossbenchers like former Cabinet Secretary Sir Chris Wormald.
Government praise for the mayor
Government officials have praised Mr. Khan’s tenure with one source remarking, “Sadiq has been a brilliant mayor who has transformed London for the better, so this is thoroughly deserved.” The Mayor will now balance his regional responsibilities with his new duties in the House of Lords.