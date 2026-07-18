Ivanka Trump shares emotional post after Dua Lipa’s resort criticism: ‘Kindness’ 

Ivanka Trump broke her silence after Dua Lipa criticized called protests against her and husband Jared Kushner-backed luxury development.
Ivanka and Kushner, in recent months, faced severe criticism and widespread protests in Albania over their luxury development project on a nature reserve.
Numerous prominent figures voiced their concerns over the 1,400-acre development on the abandoned island of Sazan. The Levitating hitmaker also joined the debate and praised the protestors.
Ivanka Trump wished daughter birthday amid backlash
Despite all the criticism and protests, US President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter on Friday, July 17, celebrated her daughter Arabella’s milestone birthday with an emotional post.
Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old shared a carousel of her daughter’s pictures and wrote, “Happy 15th Birthday to my extraordinary girl. You amaze me every day with your kindness, curiosity, brilliance, and strength.”
“I am endlessly proud of your dedication, your poise, and the way you move through the world with both confidence and compassion. I love you more than words can express. Happy Birthday, Arabella,” she added.
The post came after the Cold Heart singer voiced her support for the tens of thousands of demonstrators.
What did Dua Lipa say about Albanian protestors?
The singer who has Kosovan-Albanian parents earlier this month on her Service95 Book Club podcast hosted the Albanian author Lea Ypi.
During the conversation about the ongoing protests, the 30-year-old pop star said, “What I actually find concerning is the principle that the government could just change the law to remove the environmental protection without any kind of public consultation. I find it so inspiring to see how much people really care.”
Why are people protesting in Albania?
According to The Guardian, for around six weeks, thousands of people are protesting in Albania, dubbed the “Flamingo Revolution,” over the controversial $1.6 billion luxury tourism project backed by the US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Protestors have argued that the project is slated for ecologically sensitive, protected coastal areas, including the island of Sazan and the Vjosa-Narta wetland in Zvërnec.