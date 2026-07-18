World
  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated an hour ago
Make us preferred on Google
World

Ivanka Trump shares emotional post after Dua Lipa’s resort criticism: ‘Kindness’

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump under severe criticism over luxury resort project in Albania

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated an hour ago
Ivanka Trump shares emotional post after Dua Lipa’s resort criticism: ‘Kindness’
Ivanka Trump shares emotional post after Dua Lipa’s resort criticism: ‘Kindness’ 

Ivanka Trump broke her silence after Dua Lipa criticized called protests against her and husband Jared Kushner-backed luxury development.

Ivanka and Kushner, in recent months, faced severe criticism and widespread protests in Albania over their luxury development project on a nature reserve.

Numerous prominent figures voiced their concerns over the 1,400-acre development on the abandoned island of Sazan. The Levitating hitmaker also joined the debate and praised the protestors.

Ivanka Trump wished daughter birthday amid backlash

Despite all the criticism and protests, US President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter on Friday, July 17, celebrated her daughter Arabella’s milestone birthday with an emotional post.

Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old shared a carousel of her daughter’s pictures and wrote, “Happy 15th Birthday to my extraordinary girl. You amaze me every day with your kindness, curiosity, brilliance, and strength.”

“I am endlessly proud of your dedication, your poise, and the way you move through the world with both confidence and compassion. I love you more than words can express. Happy Birthday, Arabella,” she added.


The post came after the Cold Heart singer voiced her support for the tens of thousands of demonstrators.

What did Dua Lipa say about Albanian protestors?


The singer who has Kosovan-Albanian parents earlier this month on her Service95 Book Club podcast hosted the Albanian author Lea Ypi.

During the conversation about the ongoing protests, the 30-year-old pop star said, “What I actually find concerning is the principle that the government could just change the law to remove the environmental protection without any kind of public consultation. I find it so inspiring to see how much people really care.”

Why are people protesting in Albania?


According to The Guardian, for around six weeks, thousands of people are protesting in Albania, dubbed the “Flamingo Revolution,” over the controversial $1.6 billion luxury tourism project backed by the US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Protestors have argued that the project is slated for ecologically sensitive, protected coastal areas, including the island of Sazan and the Vjosa-Narta wetland in Zvërnec.

Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte join BTS army with surprise Paris concert appearance
Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte join BTS army with surprise Paris concert appearance
Canada's wildfire smoke sparks warning of new higher tariffs from Trump
Canada's wildfire smoke sparks warning of new higher tariffs from Trump
Appeals court allows Pentagon escort policy for journalists to continue
Appeals court allows Pentagon escort policy for journalists to continue
Andy Burnham confirmed as Labour leader, set to become UK Prime Minister
Andy Burnham confirmed as Labour leader, set to become UK Prime Minister
US airstrikes target Iranian ports and bridges
US airstrikes target Iranian ports and bridges
Japan revises imperial succession law, still leaves no chance for female emperor
Japan revises imperial succession law, still leaves no chance for female emperor
Uganda: At least 20 schoolchildren dead in school bus crash
Uganda: At least 20 schoolchildren dead in school bus crash
Trump puts US voting system under scrutiny in primetime speech, accuses China of interference
Trump puts US voting system under scrutiny in primetime speech, accuses China of interference
Sadiq Khan among 26 new peers to join House of Lords
Sadiq Khan among 26 new peers to join House of Lords
Zelensky dismisses Defense Minister Fedorov amid protests
Zelensky dismisses Defense Minister Fedorov amid protests
Trump’s Gaza board scales back recovery plan to pilot project
Trump’s Gaza board scales back recovery plan to pilot project
Over 500 Rohingya refugees feared dead after two boats sink off Myanmar
Over 500 Rohingya refugees feared dead after two boats sink off Myanmar

Popular News

Ivanka Trump shares emotional post after Dua Lipa’s resort criticism: ‘Kindness’

Ivanka Trump shares emotional post after Dua Lipa’s resort criticism: ‘Kindness’

an hour ago
Messi opens up about ‘crazy’ photo with baby Lamine Yamal ahead of final face-off

Messi opens up about ‘crazy’ photo with baby Lamine Yamal ahead of final face-off
3 hours ago
Prince Harry shares fresh update on King Charles & family after private UK reunion

Prince Harry shares fresh update on King Charles & family after private UK reunion
4 hours ago