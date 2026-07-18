Jennifer Garner shares honest take on Ben Affleck years after divorce

Jennifer Garner has shared a rare public comment about ex-husband Ben Affleck's parenting, offering unexpected praise eight years after the former couple finalized their divorce.
The Family Switch actress shared that the Gone Girl star is an “incredible” co-parent to Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 14.
Garner made the remarks while speaking to Entertainment Weekly about balancing family life with her career.
Despite her successful Hollywood career, the Elektra star admitted she became deeply focused on motherhood and described Affleck as a "great partner" eight years after their divorce.
“But my kids are a little bigger [now]. Their dad has become this incredible co-parent,” she gushed about Affleck.
The Alias alum added elsewhere in the interview: “When [my kids] were younger, I wouldn’t have done a couple of weeks away without taking them with me. Now they’re in high school. You can’t really do that anymore. But they can stay with their dad. He’s wonderful. He takes care of them. He’s a great partner in that way. And that’s very freeing.”
Jennifer Garner posted rare family photos of Ben Affleck
On Father's Day, Garner posted rare family photos of Affleck with their children and also honoured her late father, William, in an emotional Instagram message.
Garner wrote, “My sisters and I loved to spoil our dad; he never wanted fresh baked cookies or a bowl of ice cream.”
She went on to share, “I see the way my kids dote on their dad and I’m happy for them. To love and be loved by a great dad is a gift.”
“Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads and to the kids of dads, too,” Garner ended the sweet note.
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck relationship
Garner and Affleck were married from 2005 until their separation in 2015, and their divorce was finalized in 2018.
The former couple are occasionally seen together with their children, reflecting their friendly co-parenting relationship.
They have maintained the tradition of celebrating some holidays together after their divorce.