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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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German conservative leader Jens Spahn resigns amid surrogacy

Jens Spahn resigns as German conservative parliamentary leader following surrogacy controversy

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
German conservative leader Jens Spahn resigns amid surrogacy
German conservative leader Jens Spahn resigns amid surrogacy

Jens Spahn, a prominent leader of Germany’s conservative CDU/CSU parliamentary group resigned from his post on Saturday following a heated public controversy. The resignation comes after he and his partner recently revealed they had become fathers to a son through a surrogate mother in the United States.

The legal and political conflict

While surrogacy is not illegal to engage in abroad, it is strictly prohibited within Germany. Spahn’s political party has long opposed the practice and as recently as February, they voted to uphold the national ban.


Critics within party argued that his personal actions were incompatible with his public leadership role, leading to widespread accusations of hypocrisy.

A difficult decision

In a letter to his parliamentary colleagues, Spahn explained that his personal life had become difficult to balance with his political responsibilities. He wrote:

“Over the past few days, I have come to realize that my personal happiness – starting a family with my husband and becoming a father – is incompatible with my political office.”

Jens Spahn resigns as German conservative parliamentary leader following surrogacy controversy
Jens Spahn resigns as German conservative parliamentary leader following surrogacy controversy

Earlier, he had noted on a podcast that he “wrestled with myself for a long time” before choosing this path to parenthood.

Leadership response

German Chancellor and CDU Chairman Friedrich Merz backed the resignation, stating, “This decision is the right one and was inevitable. Credibility is the greatest asset in politics.”

Party officials are now expected to consult on finding a successor for the influential parliamentary role.

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