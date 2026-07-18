Iran Supreme Leader: Trump’s signature ‘worthless’ as peace deal collapses

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, issued a sharp statement on Saturday, declaring that recent actions by the United States have proven that President Donald Trump’s signature on their peace agreement is “utterly worthless and devoid of credibility.”
This follows the breakdown of the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” which was intended to end the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
A broken peace
The agreement, signed only last month, was supposed to serve as a roadmap to peace. However, tensions have reignited as both sides accuse the other of violating the terms. Iranian officials stated they are no longer honoring the commitments of the deal, citing repeated U.S. breaches as the cause.
Escalating military conflict
The diplomatic collapse comes as military strikes have intensified across the region. The U.S. has targeted military logistics and infrastructure within Iran, while Iran has responded with strikes on regional facilities.
Khamenei warned that the “American enemy” should expect “unforgettable lessons” from Iran and its regional allies.
Wider regional impact
The fighting is now heavily focused on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil shipments. Recent Iranian retaliatory strikes have hit infrastructure in neighboring countries including a desalination plant in Kuwait.
As the conflict continues, regional leaders have condemned the targeting of civilian infrastructure as a major escalation with no signs of new mediation efforts to restore the peace.