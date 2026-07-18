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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 54 minutes ago
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Spice Girls' Mel C plans intimate wedding in Cumbria: Report

The adorable pair has reportedly opted for an intimate wedding, surrounded by close peers and pals instead of a lavish event

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 54 minutes ago
Spice Girls Mel C plans intimate wedding in Cumbria: Report
Spice Girls' Mel C plans intimate wedding in Cumbria: Report

Melanie “Mel” C” Chisholm, is set to exchange marital vows with her longtime partner, Australian model Chris Dingwall, this weekend.

A report suggested the highly-anticipated wedding is slated to take place at a picturesque country house in Cumbria, surrounded by close friends and family.

Wedding venue owned by close friend

The couple has reportedly opted for a wedding to take place at Country House Cumbria, a restored Georgian manor owned by Mel C's close friend and West End actor Ben Forster, who starred alongside her in Jesus Christ Superstar in 2013.

The venue features nearly six bedrooms, expansive gardens and a peaceful countryside setting, making it ideal for an intimate celebration.

A report suggested the property was renovated for more than two years after sitting empty for more than a decade and has since become a sought-after luxury retreat.


Private ceremony with close family and friends

As per Mirror, the adorable pair has opted for an intimate wedding, surrounded by close peers and pals instead of a lavish event.

Mel C and Chris Dingwall relationship

Mel C, whose full name is Melanie Chisholm, has been dating Australian businessman and property developer Chris Dingwall since 2024.

Since the beginning of their romance, the couple has always kept their personal life under wraps, choosing to maintain a private relationship.

In 2025, the couple made an appearance together and since then have occasionally been spotted attending events and spending time together, but have rarely spoken publicly about their relationship.

Moreover, two months ago in May 2026, the English singer and songwriter revealed that elements of her new album Sweat were inspired by Dingwall.

A new chapter

The forthcoming wedding marks a significant milestone for Mel C, who shares a 17-year-old daughter, Scarlett, with former partner Thomas Starr.

Following years of stating marriage was not for her, the singer is now set to step into a new chapter with Chris in a celebration that reflects the couple's low-key style.

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