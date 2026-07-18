Meghan Markle gives green light as Prince Harry eyes permanent return to UK 

Prince Harry has received support as he eyed a permanent return to his British soil.
The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been convinced to explore her life partner’s English side after his difficult meeting with King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the Duke of Sussex’s four-day trip to the United Kingdom.
After concluding his solo tour, the Daily Mail published an article revealing that Meghan is now seeking to reverse "Megxit" after feeling unwelcome in the United States of America, where they settled in 2020 with their two kids, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.
Not only has the Suits alum signalled green to Harry for permanent relocation to the UK, but they are already in talks to consider their Portugal house as their residence.
"It seems that a return to the UK is being contemplated in some form and that the couple’s holiday home in Portugal will be used as a staging post back to Britain," the insider revealed.
The tipster additionally noted, "That has been an increasing and significant shift in sentiment, a feeling that the American dream might not be all that it was cracked up to be."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reunion with King Charles
For those unaware, Harry and Meghan, who were quietly welcomed by Their Majesties at his Highgrove property, built their Portuguese residence for their kids, who also met their cancer-stricken grandfather for the first time last week.
Despite being away from their royal household, the estranged members of the British Royal Family always wanted their kids to be "close to their royal side."
"It’s in a private part; I’m not sure it’s finished yet. Meghan was having Soho House decorate it," the source added.
So far, Meghan Markle – who reportedly expressed disappointment after her “off-camera” reunion with King Charles and Queen Camilla has not confirmed these ongoing reports.
This update also follows the Duchess of Sussex earning Emmy nominations for her exceptional contribution in producing her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.