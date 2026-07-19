Tate brothers arrested in Miami as UK seeks extradition over sexual offenses

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate have been arrested in the US over the serious sex trafficking and rape charges in the UK.
According to CNN, the US Marshals Service announced that the Tate brothers were arrested by federal authorities on Saturday, July 18, in Miami.
As per the law enforcement agency, the arrest was made on an extradition request from the United Kingdom over sexual offenses.
A spokesperson for the marshals, Brady McCarron, said the warrant for the social media influencers was sealed, so the charges against them are not revealed yet.
The UK Crown Prosecution Service said that the brothers, who were accused of abusing women in the East of England region and north of London between 2010 and 2017, were taken into custody after an investigation following the offenses reported by seven victims.
Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested in ‘extraordinary proceeding'
The Department of Justice confirmed US Marshals arrested the Tate brothers “pursuant to extradition proceedings,” adding the arrests “were made in accordance with the treaties and law enforcement agreements governing Justice Department extraditions.”
No place for male violence against women
Bedfordshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Karena Thomas said, “Officers from our major crime unit have been working closely alongside the Crown Prosecution Service and both national and international law enforcement agencies as part of this complex investigation.”
“We understand the interest that this case will generate, but we would urge the public not to speculate and to allow the legal process to be carried out correctly. There is no place for male violence against women and girls, and we will continue to work tirelessly to support victims and investigate all reports made to us," he stressed.
Tate brothers’ charges
According to the UK Crown Prosecution Service, the 39-year-old self-proclaimed misogynist, Andrew Tate, is facing 42 charges, including rape, human trafficking, assault, indecent images of a child, and extreme pornography.
Meanwhile, his 38-year-old brother Tristan faces 17 charges, including rape, sexual assault, and trafficking.
CPS said it will bring more charges against the former professional kickboxer and his businessman brother.
Andrew and Tristan Tate, who have millions of followers on social media, have been wanted in the UK. After their arrest in December 2022, they were also charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and establishing a criminal group.