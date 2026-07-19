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Kartik Aaryan screams with joy after winning first National Film Award: Watch

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' actor pens heartwarming note as he achieved huge career milestone

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
Kartik Aaryan screams with joy after winning first National Film Award: Watch
Kartik Aaryan screams with joy after winning first National Film Award: Watch 

Kartik Aaryan is on cloud nine after achieving a huge career milestone.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor has shared his first emotional statement after scoring his life’s first National Award.

Kartik Aaryan's heartfelt reaction 

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, July 19th, Aaryan shared a clip featuring the announcement of his win as he watches the delightful confirmation alongside his family members.

"Still processing... Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them," the proud actor jotted down his sentiments in the caption.

His statement continued, "A dream I’ve carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful. Best Actor National Award #ChanduChampion." 

Why Kartik Aaryan won Best Actor National Film Award?

For those unaware, Aaryan won the Best Actor National Film Award for his exceptional contribution in the superhit Indian film, Chandu Champion. 

The movie, which was directed by Kabir Khan, saw the actor lose 18 kilograms for his challenging role.

Challenging role in Chandu Champion

He dropped his weight from 90 kg to 72 kg and drastically reduced his body fat percentage from 39% down to 7%.

Well, the hassle is worth it as Aaryan has won his first National Award for his character in Chandu Champion, which he presented with strength.

Fans celebrate Kartik Aaryan's new achievement 

As the video gained popularity on social media, several fans extended their heartiest wishes to the actor, with one commenting, "HOW COULD I DESCRIBE THE LEVEL OF HAPPINESS I GET BY WATCHING YOU HAPPY?"

"I’m so happy—it feels like I’ve won this award myself. Kudos!" another gushed.

A third commented, "Keep inspiring, always. Wishing you many more milestones ahead!" 

How many actors won National Film Award? 

Apart from Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty also won the Best Actor award for his film, Bramayugam.

While Yami Gautam scored the Best Actress Award for her film, Article 370. 

Sanjay Mishra and Sachana Namidass, Ropashree Varkady won Best Supporting Actor and Actress accolades.

However, Best Child Artist was shared by six recipients: Riddhiman Banerjee, Tapomoy Deb, Gitashree Chakraborty, Arun Dev, Athish S. Shetty, and Arundev Pathula. Actor Dhanush also received a special mention for Captain Miller. 

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