US launches new strikes on Iran after two soldiers killed in Jordan

The United States military says that two service members have been killed and four medically evacuated following an Iranian missile and drone attack in Jordan.
According to Al Jazeera, in a statement shared on Saturday, July 18, US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees US military operations in the Middle East, said that one service member remains missing following an Iranian strike on Friday.
The statement reads, "On July 17, two US service members in Jordan were killed in action as US Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. Additionally, one service member is currently missing in action."
“Four American service members were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals. They have since been discharged. Other personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty. Out of respect for the families, CENTCOM will withhold additional information, including the identities of the fallen warriors, until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified,” it added.
The statement appears to be the first US confirmation of fatalities resulting from renewed Iranian strikes on US forces, following the breakdown of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that temporarily paused fighting between the US and Israel, and Iran.
Responding to the deaths of the two servicemembers, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said that “their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve.”
CENTCOM later announced that it was launching retaliatory airstrikes against Iran at President Trump’s direction.