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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Zohran Mamdani sends stern warning to Netanyahu over possible UN visit

New York Mayor Mamdani reveal city is reviewing whether it can arrest Netanyahu during UN visit

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Zohran Mamdani sends stern warning to Netanyahu over possible UN visit
Zohran Mamdani sends stern warning to Netanyahu over possible UN visit

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said that he is consulting with city authorities over the possibility of arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits the city for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September.

According to Al Jazeera, in an interview with The New York Times (NYT) released on Saturday, July 18, Mamdani reiterated his view that Netanyahu must be brought to justice for the Israeli military’s actions in Gaza.

The Israeli president is the subject of an ICC arrest warrant for possible crimes against humanity in Gaza,

Mamdani calls Netanyahu 'war criminal'

Mamdani told The Interview, “I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in the Hague. He’s a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court. And what you will find is that is an opinion that is held by many, purely because of what his actions have wrought over these last many years.”

Mamdani, a democratic socialist who has emerged as an outspoken supporter of the Palestinian cause, pledged to arrest Netanyahu if he came to New York City during his mayoral campaign. Some questioned the feasibility of that promise.


The mayor said that he was in “active conversation” with the city’s law department about whether he has the authority to have Netanyahu arrested, should he travel to New York.

“Whatever the law allows me to do in New York City, that’s what we will do, but we won’t be writing our own laws to that end,” he said.

Asked about Mamdani’s call to have him arrested, Netanyahu told radio personality Sid Rosenberg that he thinks Mamdani secretly “hates America.”

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, also insisted that Netanyahu will be at the UNGA meeting in New York this September, despite the threats of arrest.

It is worth noting that nearly half of the Democratic members of the US House of Representatives voted to end US aid to Israel earlier this week, a measure of the shifting politics around the issue that commentators believe would have been unthinkable just several years ago.

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