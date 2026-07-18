Anime Expeditions codes for July 2026: Tier list, how to redeem, more

Anime Expeditions is one of the most exciting games of Roblox's tower defense games, capturing tremedous attention attracting massive attention even ahead of release.
In this game, players have an amazing opportunity to easily redeem Anime Expeditions codes to claim free rewards, including Trait Crystals, Gems, and Stat Rerolls, assisting them to strengthen the team and easily navigate challenges in the combat.
Anime Expeditions codes for July 2026
Here's a list of Anime Expeditions codes for July 2026:
- sorryforguilds - 250 trait crystals (new!)
- SorryForRestart - 50 trait crystals (new!)
- 200KCCU - 2.5k gems, 50 trait crystals, ten stat locks, and ten stat rerolls (new!)
- 30KLIKES! - 2.5k gems (new!)
- 100K! - 2.5k gems, 50 trait crystals, 20 stat locks, and 20 stat rerolls (new!)
- EXPEDITIONS - rewards (requires level 20) (new!)
- SorryForBugs - 2.5k gems and 25 trait crystals (new!)
- AE#1 - five equipment locks, five equipment rerolls, five stat locks, five stat rerolls, and 1k gems
- RELEASE - 2.5k gems and 100 trait crystals
- EA - 2.5k gems and 20 crystals
- EA+ - 2.5k gems and 30 crystals
Anime Expeditions codes (Expired)
Currently, there are no expired codes for Anime Expeditions.
How to redeem Anime Expeditions codes?
Follow these steps to redeem Anime Expeditions codes:
1: Initially, launch Anime Expeditions on Roblox and click the button with three dots.
2: Afterwards, click the redeem codes and insert your codes.
3: Click on redeem and enjoy exciting rewards.
Anime Expeditions tier list
1: S+ = Shadow (Divine), 8th Sword (Berserk), Puppet (Telekinetic), Cursed Student (True Love), Toy Maker
2: S = Crimson (Brother), Flame Emperor (Reincarnate), Salmon Sorcerer (Grade 1), Lady Giant (Envy), Elf Mage (Unleashed), Ramen Guy
3: A = String Demon (Awakened), Reaper (Released), Hollow (Blaze), Forbidden Teacher, The Hero, True Saint (Holy)
4: B = Greed, Ice Queen, Water Princess, Scissor
5: C = Stone Alchemist, Ice Mage, Bounty Hunter, Corps Captain, Demon Cyborg, Nen Hunter
6: D = Curly Brow, Kid Assassin, Reishi Archer, Thunder Shinobi, Rubber Boy, Carrot
FAQs:
What are Anime Expeditions codes?
Anime Expeditions codes are considered to be the most exhilarating ways to receive gems and crystals that are vital to accelerate your progress.
Is there an Anime Expeditions Discord?
If you want to join the Anime Expeditions Discord server, it's one of the most ideal ways, and not just because you get to learn about the latest news and updates, but because you also get to meet many other anime fans.