Sports
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Bryson DeChambeau hit with 2-stroke penalty at The Open

DeChambeau vows to continue after controversial Open penalty

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Bryson DeChambeau hit with 2-stroke penalty at The Open
Bryson DeChambeau hit with 2-stroke penalty at The Open

Bryson DeChambeau’s quest for The Open Championship title at Royal Birkdale has hit a major snag following a controversial two-stroke penalty.

After shooting an impressive 4-under 66 during his second round on Friday, the American star was informed by R&A officials that he had violated Rule 8.1a regarding the “area of intended swing.”

The rule infringement

The incident occurred on the par-4 fifth hole, where DeChambeau’s drive landed in thick fescue grass. Officials determined that while walking near his ball, he had inadvertently trampled the grass, effectively improving his swing path.

R&A rules chief Grant Moir explained the decision, stating, “What the prohibited action here is that the player mustn’t move, bend or break any growing or attached natural object.”


Moir stressed that the penalty applied “even when the action was accidental, as it was in Bryson’s case,” because the player gained a “potential advantage.”

A heated exchange

The ruling turned DeChambeau’s round from a 66 to a 68, dropping him from second place to a tie for fifth, three shots behind leader Lucas Herbert.

DeChambeau vows to continue after controversial Open penalty
DeChambeau vows to continue after controversial Open penalty

Visibly frustrated, DeChambeau spent nearly an hour arguing with officials at the fifth hole and near the scoring tent. Reports surfaced that he was so incensed he briefly considered withdrawing calling the officials “crooks.”

Trey Wingo’s verdict

Broadcaster Trey Wingo, through “The Wingo Network,” has been vocal about the chaos the incident caused. While acknowledging the technical correctness of the ruling, Wingo’s coverage underscored the dramatic fallout, noting that the penalty forced an on-the-spot shift in television coverage. The network extended its broadcast well past the scheduled time to capture the unfolding drama.

DeChambeau’s response

Despite his anger, DeChambeau eventually cooled off. He took to social media to confirm his participation for the weekend, writing, “Obviously disappointed with the ruling. I don’t agree with it but it is what it is. This fires me up. Onto the weekend. Let’s get it.”

Anime Expeditions codes for July 2026: Tier list, how to redeem, more
Anime Expeditions codes for July 2026: Tier list, how to redeem, more
Caitlin Clark makes WNBA history with record-breaking points vs Storm
Caitlin Clark makes WNBA history with record-breaking points vs Storm
Messi opens up about ‘crazy’ photo with baby Lamine Yamal ahead of final face-off
Messi opens up about ‘crazy’ photo with baby Lamine Yamal ahead of final face-off
Tom Brady breaks silence after slapping Logan Paul at Fanatics Fest NYC: ‘Nerd’
Tom Brady breaks silence after slapping Logan Paul at Fanatics Fest NYC: ‘Nerd’
Jannik Sinner celebrates Wimbledon win with Laila Hasanovic
Jannik Sinner celebrates Wimbledon win with Laila Hasanovic
Catilin Clark & WNBA safety: League faces growing backlash
Catilin Clark & WNBA safety: League faces growing backlash
Jarrod Bowen commits to West Ham for 2026/27 Championship season
Jarrod Bowen commits to West Ham for 2026/27 Championship season
Jake Paul announces MMA return: Challenges Brock Lesnar after Anthony Joshua loss
Jake Paul announces MMA return: Challenges Brock Lesnar after Anthony Joshua loss
Lucas Herbert in contention at The Open 2026 after solid start
Lucas Herbert in contention at The Open 2026 after solid start
FIFA introduces NFL-style World Cup rings ahead of final match
FIFA introduces NFL-style World Cup rings ahead of final match
Travis Kelce debuts wedding band on return to football training in Florida
Travis Kelce debuts wedding band on return to football training in Florida
Jude Bellingham shares team driver's emotional poem to address World Cup exit
Jude Bellingham shares team driver's emotional poem to address World Cup exit

Popular News

Inside Princess Anne's special meeting with senior Thai royal during state visit

Inside Princess Anne's special meeting with senior Thai royal during state visit

2 hours ago
China’s open-source AI rapidly closing gap with Silicon Valley

China’s open-source AI rapidly closing gap with Silicon Valley
an hour ago
Jennifer Garner shares honest take on Ben Affleck years after divorce

Jennifer Garner shares honest take on Ben Affleck years after divorce
3 hours ago