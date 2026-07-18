Bryson DeChambeau hit with 2-stroke penalty at The Open

Bryson DeChambeau’s quest for The Open Championship title at Royal Birkdale has hit a major snag following a controversial two-stroke penalty.
After shooting an impressive 4-under 66 during his second round on Friday, the American star was informed by R&A officials that he had violated Rule 8.1a regarding the “area of intended swing.”
The rule infringement
The incident occurred on the par-4 fifth hole, where DeChambeau’s drive landed in thick fescue grass. Officials determined that while walking near his ball, he had inadvertently trampled the grass, effectively improving his swing path.
R&A rules chief Grant Moir explained the decision, stating, “What the prohibited action here is that the player mustn’t move, bend or break any growing or attached natural object.”
Moir stressed that the penalty applied “even when the action was accidental, as it was in Bryson’s case,” because the player gained a “potential advantage.”
A heated exchange
The ruling turned DeChambeau’s round from a 66 to a 68, dropping him from second place to a tie for fifth, three shots behind leader Lucas Herbert.
Visibly frustrated, DeChambeau spent nearly an hour arguing with officials at the fifth hole and near the scoring tent. Reports surfaced that he was so incensed he briefly considered withdrawing calling the officials “crooks.”
Trey Wingo’s verdict
Broadcaster Trey Wingo, through “The Wingo Network,” has been vocal about the chaos the incident caused. While acknowledging the technical correctness of the ruling, Wingo’s coverage underscored the dramatic fallout, noting that the penalty forced an on-the-spot shift in television coverage. The network extended its broadcast well past the scheduled time to capture the unfolding drama.
DeChambeau’s response
Despite his anger, DeChambeau eventually cooled off. He took to social media to confirm his participation for the weekend, writing, “Obviously disappointed with the ruling. I don’t agree with it but it is what it is. This fires me up. Onto the weekend. Let’s get it.”