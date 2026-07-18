Messi opens up about ‘crazy’ photo with baby Lamine Yamal ahead of final face-off

Lionel Messi opened up about the viral photo with baby Lamine Yamal ahead of the Argentina vs. Spain World Cup finals.
Messi’s Argentina are all set to face Yamal’s Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, July 19, at the New York-New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford.
During the Fanatics Fest at the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, July 17, the 38-year-old Argentina soccer team captain answered multiple questions before the electrifying final showdown of the FIFA World Cup.
Messi reacts to viral picture with baby Lamine Yamal
Tom Brady, who made headlines at Fanatic Fest for slapping Logan Paul after a heated argument during the sports convention in New York City, asked Messi about the “iconic” picture of him bathing him and what it meant to him.
The former Barcelona star replied, “That photo is incredible. I took a picture with him when he was a baby ... the fact that we're both playing in the World Cup now is crazy."
Talking about facing the 19-year-old in the World Cup final, the eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner praised Yamal and called him a “global star.”
The 39-year-old said, “He's one of the best in the world right now. I wish him luck because his success will be Barcelona's success, [but] we'll try to keep him from playing at his best. Spain has a great team, not just him. We have our own weapons, too.”
“He's a tremendous player ... a global star. He's 19 years old and has his whole career ahead of him. I wish him the best, but we'll give it our all to ensure he doesn't become champion this time,” Messi continued.
Story behind Messi and Yamal's viral picture
The picture was making so much buzz on the internet ahead of Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi's first-ever World Cup face-off that UNICEF itself came forward to verify it and share the backstory of the picture.
Taking to social media, UNICEF clarified that all of these pictures are real and were taken more than 18 years ago when a baby named Lamine Yamal and his mother Sheila met Messi at a fundraising photoshoot.
The humanitarian aid organization also hailed Messi and Yamal for using their voices and platforms as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors to support and advocate for children around the world.