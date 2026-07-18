Caitlin Clark makes WNBA history with record-breaking points vs Storm

Caitlin Clark became the first player in WNBA history to produce over 40 points and 10 assists as she helped the Indiana Fever defeat the Seattle Storm 110-107 in Indianapolis.
According to BBC, Clark on Friday night produced a 45-point, 10-assist performance and a career-high points tally at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse to record her fifth double-double of the season.
The 2024 Rookie of the Year hit six three-pointers to help the Fever snatch a late victory, with both teams tied on 102 points heading into the final 60 seconds of the fourth quarter.
Clark also delivered a career-best performance in free throws as she made 17 of the 19 she attempted during her 29 minutes on the court.
"Some nights, you know you have it - even before the ball tips," said Clark. "I felt like it was going to be one of those for me.
"I feel like you just have to believe you're going to have those type of nights, and you have to visualise having those types of nights. And I feel like that's what I did."
Fever coach Stephanie White labelled Clark "special" and said it was "surreal" to see her in top form setting new records.
For Seattle, Awa Fam carved out a slice of history for herself, becoming the youngest player ever at the age of 20 to hit four three-point shots in a single quarter.
Dominique Malonga scored 28 points, the second most in her career, and 14 rebounds - but it wasn't enough for Seattle, who set a team record for points scored in a normal-time loss.
Clark's record-breaking night came a day after she was labelled a "political football" by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.