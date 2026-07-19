Katrina Kaif makes heartfelt confession about son Vihaan in 43rd birthday post

Katrina Kaif is nothing but "grateful" as she marked her 43rd birthday.
The Welcome actress turned to her Instagram account on Saturday, July 19, to offer fans a peek into her 43rd birthday celebrations with son, Vihaan and husband Vicky Kaushal.
The first photo in the carousel featured Katrina affectionately kissing her son’s tiny hand placed on his knee – whom she welcomed with the Masaan actor on November 7, 2025.
Next in line was a solo click of the Namaste London star in a solid orange frock letting her sleek straight hair doing all the talking.
While another candid photo beautifully captured Katrina’s contagious smile as she looked at her husband – whose back was facing the camera.
Last in the series was an adorable black-and-white photo of Katrina as Vihaan cutely held her nose in his tiny hand.
“Forever looking up in gratitude at the most precious blessing that You are Best Birthday Your not too bad either …..” wrote Katrina alongside her 43rd birthday celebration glimpses – which she marked on July 16th.
Soon after the photos made it to the Gram, Hollywood celebrities including the likes of, Aditiya Rao Hyderi, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Vaani Kapoor showered love on Katrina in the comment section.
This post comes just two days after Vicky took to his Instagram account to share a photo of him with Katrina as they celebrated the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress’s birthday.
“Jaan’s birthday” wrote Vicky alongside the photo featuring him hugging Katrina while holding a piece.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal relationship timeline
The couple started dating each other in 2019 after meeting at a party hosted by Zoya Akhtar.
Their formal meeting at Zoya’s star-studded bash came after Vicky Kaushal’s flirtatious proposal to Katrina at an award show.
After discreetly dating each other for almost two years – Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a private wedding affair at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, on December 9, 2021.